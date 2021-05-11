Atlantic Police
Delinquency of a Minor arrest
On April 28, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic teen for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Dylan Thomas, 19, was cited and released.
Cass County warrant
On April 29, Atlantic Police arrested a Griswold resident due to a Cass County warrant for failure to appear for driving while barred. Charles Shroyer, 41, was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
Driving While Barred arrest
On May 1, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident for driving while barred. Devin Gardner, 29, was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
Multiple charge arrest
On May 4, Atlantic Police arrested an Audubon resident for multiple charge for driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott Belew, 30 was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
OWI arrest
On May 7, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic teen for operating while under the influence first. Bradley Dennis, 18, was cited and released.
OWI arrest
On May 8, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident for operating while under the influence first. Ginnie Schroeder, 59, was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
At about 11:58 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, due to a traffic stop for improper brake lights, Warren Logan Davis, 38, of Earlham, was issued a written warning for the brake lights along with a citation for failure to provide proof of financial liability and a summons to appear on a charge of driving while barred.
On May 2 at approximately 8:28 p.m. Myron Lee Flathers, 59, of Anita was arrested by deputies with the Adair County Sheriff in Bridgewater on outstanding Cass County warrants and was tranferred to Cass County deputies.
On May 4, at 8:25 a.m. Way Mu Htoo, 24, of Omaha, was arrested by the Iowa State Patrol on charges of possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent and OWI first offense and was released on $2,000 cash only bond.
On May 5, at 10:34 a.m. Jeremy Paul Samstad, 38, of St. James, Minn., was arrested by the Iowa State Patrol on charges of eluding a police officer and was released on $1,000 cash only bond.
On May 6, at about 8:07 p.m. Morgan Sebastian Luckenbill, 22, of Bridgewater, was arrested by deputies with the Adair County Sheriff on Dallas County warrants and was transferred to Dallas County deputies.
On May 7, at about 7 p.m. Adam Timothy Foster, 36, of Dexter, was arrested by deputies with the Adair County Sheriff on an outside warrant in Greenfield.
On May 8, at about 11:38 a.m., Horacio Moreno-Magana, 30, of Marshalltown, was arrested by the Iowa State Patrol on the Cass/Adair County Line, on charges of driving while barred, and was released on $2,000 cash or surety or 10 percent acceptable bond.