Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On June 12, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s office arrested Tray D. Anderson, 26, of Exira, for domestic abuse-assault-second offense and false imprisonment. Anderson was held on $3,000 cash or surety.
On June 10, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Elijah Daniel Davis, 41, of Orient for homicide by vehicle and child endangerment due his alleged involvement in a fatal accident on May 8, 2020 that resident in the death of a Menlo man. Adair County Sheriff’s Department officials are working through the extradition process to return Davis to Iowa.