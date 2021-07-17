Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On July 12, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edward Lee Roy Burton, Jr., 26, of Atlantic on a Cass County warrant for controlled substance violations. Burton was transported to Cass County Jail and is currently being held on bond.
On July 14, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trevor Kyle Benge, 36, of Stanton on a Cass County warrant for violation of probation. Benge was transported to Cass County Jail and is currently being held on bond.
On July 14, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Connor Nathaniel Burg, 24, of Council Bluffs for OWI first and driving under suspension. Berg was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released on his own recognizance.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On July 5, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wade Dwight Hiatt, 23, of Lorimor, for driving while barred. Hiatt was held on $2,000 cash or surety, 10% acceptable.
On July 5, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carnet Nicolas Andrade, 32, of Marshalltown, for violation of probation. Andrade was held on no bond.
On July 7, Greenfield Police arrested James Robert Lyman, 34, of Greenfield, for driving while barred and interference with official acts. Lyman was held on $2,000 cash or surety.