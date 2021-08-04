Atlantic Police
Arrests
On July 20, Atlantic Police arrested Phillip Thompson, Jr., of Atlantic for domestic abuse assault, second offense. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On July 22, Atlantic Police arrested Rachael Stanely, 20, of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct (fighting/violent behavior). She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in.
On July 22, Atlantic Police arrested James Erickson, 33, of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct (fighting/violent behavior). He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On July 23, Atlantic Police arrested Anthony Asay, 29, of Atlantic, for simple assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On July 23, Atlantic Police arrested Brittany Ruhr, 24, of Griswold, for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in.
On July 28, Atlantic Police arrested Stephen Ross, 29, of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrant for violation of a no contact order. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On July 30, Atlantic Police arrested Christopher Knight, 42, of Atlantic, on an Audubon County Warrant for domestic abuse assault. He was taken into custody and later transported to Audubon County.
On July 31, Atlantic Police arrested Rodney Hansen, 57, of Irwin, for operating while intoxicated, second offense. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On Aug. 2, Atlantic Police arrested Andrew Malloy, 24, of Audubon, on a Audubon County Warrant for violation of probation. He was taken into custody and later transported to Audubon County.
Cited
On July 23, Atlantic Police cited and released David Thomas, 40 of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct (obstruct street/sidewalk/highway).
Cass County Sheriff
Accidents
On July 24, at approximately 2:01 p.m., deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at Olive Street and Boston Road. Kevin Ray Anderson of Sanford, Mich., was driving a 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer westbound on Boston Road. Anderson came to a stop at the intersection of Olive Street and Boston Road. Mitchel William Benes, of West Des Moines, driving a 2020 Chevy Blazer was also travelling westbound on Boston Road, failed to stop at the intersection and struck the rear of semi. Benes suffered minor injuries and was transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
On July 25, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Ryan Karns, 42, of Wiota for violation of a no contact order. Karns was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released on his own recognizance. Karns violated the no contact order that same day after his release and was arrested again by Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Karns posted bond the following day and was released. Karns was arrested again on July 27 for violation of a no contact order. Karns was later released after posting bond.