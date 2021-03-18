Adair County Sheriff
Arrest warrant
On March 8, a Menlo resident was arrested by deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's Office due to three arrest warrants. Payton Allyssa Hill, 21, was held on $2,000 cash only and another $1,000 cash or surety.
Assault arrest
On March 8, a Greenfield resident was arrested by Greenfield Police for assault causing serious injury. Robert Edward McCrory, 59 was held on $5,000 cash only.
OWI arrest
On March 9, a Greenfield resident was arrested by deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's Office for OWI, first offense. Stormy Crawford, 39, was cited and released.
Trespass arrest
On March 11, a Texas resident was arrested by deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's Office for trepass, first offense. Lafayette Allen Easterling III, 35, of Fort Worth, Texas was held on $300 cash or surety.
Cass County Sheriff
OWI arrest
On Feb, 27, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brady J. Murphy, 31, of Anita, on a charge of OWI 1st Offense (Serious). Murphy was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on his own recognizance.
Multiple Charge arrest
On March 2, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lisa Marie Sivard, 33, of Council Bluffs, on charges of possession of methamphetamine first offense (serious); possession of Adderall first offense (Serious); and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple). Sivard was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on $1,000 bond.
Accident
On Feb, 28, at approximately 1:32 p.m., deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Main Street in Griswold. A 2011 Chevy Traverse owned and driven by Jessica Lea Shoemake, 32, of Hastings, was backing out of a parking space on Main Street when it was struck in the driver’s side rear by a westbound 2018 Jeep Cherokee owned and driven by Allyson Leann Watson, 23, of New Virginia. No injuries were reported. Damage to the Chevy Traverse is estimated at $3,500; damage to the Jeep Cherokee is estimated at $4,500.
Atlantic Police
Multiple Charge arrests
Atlantic Police arrested several individuals recently in separate incidents on multiple charges. On Feb. 28, JR Berdon, 19 of Atlantic was arrested for public intoxication and interference with official acts. He was taken into custody, transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held. On March 3, Daniel Lambson, 49, of Atlantic was arrested for burglary third degree and theft third. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Audubon County warrant
On March 3, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident on an Audubon County warrant for extortion and Theft second degree. David Thomas, 40, was taken into custody and transported to Audubon County.
Cass County warrant
On Feb. 28, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear. SK Kovac, 21, was taken into custody, transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
False Report arrest
On March 1, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident for false report-911 calls. Renson Berdon, 28 was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.