Cass County Sheriff
OWI arrest
On April 25, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bridget Ann Clayton, 41, of Anita, on a charge of OWI 1st offense. Clayton was transported to Cass County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.
Cass County warrant
On April 26, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Troy Gene Mack, 36, of Audubon, on a Cass County warrant for assault causing bodily injury. Mack was transported to Cass County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.
Violation of No Contact Order
On April 26, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Monty Wayne Casteel, of Atlantic for violation of a no contact order. Casteel was transported to Cass County Jail where he later plead not guilty and was released pending pretrial conference.
Atlantic Police
Accident
Atlantic Police investigated an accident on April 26 near the 1000 block of East 22nd Street at 7:35 a.m. Angela Hillhouse of Atlantic was traveling eastbound on 22nd Street and stopped in the roadway for construction workers partially blocking the roadway and bus approaching in the opposite direction. Leslie Paulsen of Exira was also traveling eastbound on 22nd Street, and ran into the rear of Hillhouse’s vehicle. Paulsen was travling over a hill at the time of the collision. Hillhouse complained of neck pain, but refused transport. Estimated damage to Hillhouse’s vehicle was $2,000, and estimated damage to Paulsen’s vehicle was $8,000. No citations were given.