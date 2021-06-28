Atlantic Police
Cited
On June 20, Atlantic Police cited and released James Erickson, 33, of Atlantic, for theft fifth.
Arrest
On June 24, Atlantic Police arrested Nichole Price, 37, of Atlantic, a Cass County Warrant for domestic abuse assault. She was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail where she was booked in.
Accidents
On June 23, Atlantic Police investigated an accident at 1307 SW Seventh Street at 5:10 p.m. Estuardo Lam of Atlantic was pulling out of the driveway at 1307 SW Seventh Street entering the highway turning north. Travis Fletcher of Griswold was traveling southbound on the highway. Lam pulled out in front of Fletcher's vehicle. Both drivers were transported to be checked out for non-life threatening injuries with Lam being transported by private vehicle. Estimated damage to Lam's vehicle was $20,000, and estimated damage to Fletcher's vehicle was $4,000. Lam was cited for fail to yield entering through highway.
On June 23, Atlantic Police investigated an accident at the intersection of Seventh and Laurel Street at 8:07 p.m. Onesimo Garcia of Atlantic was driving a motorcycle west bound in the 600 block of Seventh Street and Laurel Street. when he came unbalanced and try to correct and over corrected and lost control of the motorcycle. Garcia was transported to CCMH for non-life threatening injuries. Estimated damage to the motorcycle was $700.
Cass County Sheriff
Accident
On June 22, 2021 at approximately 12:14 p.m., Cass County Deputies responded to an accident on 620th St. and Chicago Road near Atlantic. Paige Elizabeth Henderson of Amarillo, Texas was traveling northbound on 620th St., driving a 2015 Toyota Camry when she struck a road closed sign that was in the northbound lane. The vehicle then crossed into the southbound lane, entered the west ditch and rolled. No injuries were reported.