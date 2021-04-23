Harlan Police
Arrests
April 13 — Jeannie Kay Kleymann, 36, of Portsmouth, was cited for simple assault following a call for service.
April 15 — Justin Michael Couch, 22, Bennington, Neb., was arrested following a traffic stop. Couch was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while revoked and no proof of insurance.
April 16 — Bryan Leon Brummer, 47, Soldier, was arrested on an active Crawford County warrant.
April 19 — Malcolm Shane McDonald, 38, Harlan, was cited for driving while suspended and failure to display license plates following a traffic stop.
April 20 — April Ellen Stinn, 30, El Dorado, Kan., was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant.
Accidents
On April 6, the rear passenger side bumper of the trailer of a 2021 Freightliner driven by Benjamin Gilbert of Jamestown, Kan., struck the front driver’s side tire of a 2016 Ford Escape driven by Billie Jo Thompson of Westphalia. The accident was in the location of 7th and Tarkington.
On April 9, a 2008 Chevrolet HHR, driven by Joseph Besmer, of Harlan, was traveling east on Pine Street. A 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by Curtis Williams of Harlan, was travelling north on 19th Street, making a left turn onto Pine Street. The HHR failed to yield through the intersection, striking the Ford Fusion’s rear driverside door. The accident happened in the vicinity of 19th and Pine.
Creston Police
Arrests
April 16, at about 2:22 p.m. Garrett Abel, 21, of Creston, Afton, was arrested at the Law Enforcement Center on the charge of Criminal Mischief Fifth Degree. She was cited and released from custody on a summons to appear.
April 16, at about 6:08 p.m. Ian Stover, 44, of Creston, was arrested at Chestnut/Clark on a Union County Warrant for failure to serve jail sentence on the original charge of violation of a no contact order. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance second offense and possession of paraphernalia. He is being held in the Union County County Jail on a $2,300 bond and until the balance of his jail sentence is served.
April 16, at about 9:25 p.m. Casey Welcher, 28, of Afton, was arrested on the 800 block of North Lincoln on the charges of possession of a concealed weapon, assault on an officer without injury, interference with official acts, and possession of paraphernalia. He is being held in the Union County Jail on a $3600 bond.
April 17, at about 4:23 p.m. Carter Menefee, 19, of Greenfield, was arrested on the 400 block of South Birch on the charge of public intoxication. He was released from the Union County Jail on a $300 bond.