Atlantic Police
Arrests
On May 31, Atlantic Police arrested Christopher Castillo, 35, of Atlantic, for driving while barred. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
On June 2, Atlantic Police arrested Nicholas Renner, 26, of Atlantic for driving while barred. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
On June 7, Atlantic Police arrested Edward Davenport, 52, of Atlantic on a Cass County Warrant for theft first. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
On June 10, Atlantic Police arrested Gavin Fell-Nichols, 21, of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrant for reckless driving. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
On June 10, Atlantic Police arrested Benser Mark, 27, of Atlantic for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
On June 13, Atlantic Police arrested Levi Reining, 23, of Remsen, for interference with official acts. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
On June 17, Atlantic Police arrested Kyle Confere, 21, of Atlantic for extortion and violation of a no contact order. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
Cass County Sheriff
Phone Call Scam
Officials with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise residents of a recent scam call. The caller stated that they were with the clerk of court’s office and were calling in regards to paper service. The calls are not legitimate. Residents are encouraged to hang up if they get a call like this and do not give out any personal information. Please contact the sheriff’s office if you have any questions or concerns regarding fraudulent calls.
Accident
On June 12, at approximately 7:44 p.m., Cass County Deputies responded to an accident on Interstate 80 at the 65 mile marker. Alexandrea McAfee, of Anita, driving a 2015 Ford Fusion, was traveling westbound when she swerved to miss another vehicle entering her lane. McAfee lost control and entered the north ditch. No injuries were reported.
Arrests
On June 15, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Harold Eilts, 39, of Massena, on a Cass County warrant for violation of probation. Eilts was transported to Cass County Jail and is currently being held on $2,000 bond.
On June 16, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stanley Oral Rossell, 50, of Lewis on a Boulder County Colorado warrant for bond revocation. Rossell was transported to Cass County Jail where he is being held without bond and awaiting transport by Colorado authorities.