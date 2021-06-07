Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On May 29, Cass County Deputies arrested Tina Maria Hofer, 55, and Leroy Dean McFadden, 58, both of Des Moines. Hofer was charged with a controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, and OWI first offense. McFadden was charged with a controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp and a firearm violation. Hofer and McFadden were both transported to Cass County Jail where they are currently being held on bond.
On June 1, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested James McIntyre, 43, of Harlan, on a Cass County warrant for violation of a no contact order. McIntyre was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released after posting bond.
On June 2, deputies at Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shawn Glen Wolverton, 42, of Atlantic for simple assault. Wolverton was transported to Cass County Jail where he later posted bond and was released.