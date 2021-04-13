Creston Police
Arrests
On April 9, at about 12:07 p.m., Samantha Meek, 33, of Mt Ayr, was arrested on the 100 block of N Elm on the charge of violation of a protection order. She was released from the Union County Jail on a $300 bond.
On April 9, at about 12:07 p.m., Skylar Rufenacht, 35, of Creston, was arrested on the 100 block of N Elm on the charge of violation of a protection order. He was released from the Union County Jail on a $300 bond.
On April 10, at about 1:54 p.m., Lucas Perrigo, 29, of Thayer, was arrested at 400 S Division on the charge of assault with injury. He was released from the Union County Jail on a $1000 bond.
On April 10, at about 2:48 p.m., Brady Richert, 42, of Creston, was arrested at Elm/Montgomery on the charge of OWI second offense. He was released from the Union County Jail on a $2000 bond.