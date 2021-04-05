Atlantic Police
Cass County warrant arrests
Atlantic Police recently arrested two Atlantic teens due to Cass County warrants. On March 25, Atlantic Police arrested Dante Watkins, 18 on a Cass County warrant for violation of probation times two. Watkins was taken into custody, transported to the Cass County Jail and booked in. On March 25, Rachael Stanley, 19, on a Cass County warrant for theft third degree. Stanley was aken into custody, transported to the Cass County Jail and booked in.
Public Intoxication arrest
On March 28, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident for public intoxication. Reciever Berdon, 33 was taken into custody, transported to the Cass County Jail and booked in.
Driving While Intoxicated arrest
On March 28, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident for driving while intoxicated. Renson Berdon, 28 was taken into custody, transported to the Cass County Jail and booked in.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrest warrant
On March 21, a Greenfield resident was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office due to an arrest warrant. Joel William Blazek, 20 was held on $1,000 cash only.
Multiple charge arrest
On March 24, an Earlham resident was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit AGMS, tampering with witness or juror and contempt-violation of no contact order. David Spencer Reeves, 34, was held on $5,300 cash or surety.
Outside warrant
On March 24, a Greenfield resident was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office due to an outside warrant. Shawn Jason Parmenter, 44,was transported immediately to meet with a Union County deputy.
Multiple charge arrest
On March 25, an Adair resident was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges, including three counts of theft in the first degree- less than $10,000 and adult abuse-exploit -less than $10. Jodie Suzanne Walhovd, 52 was held on $50,000 cash or surety.
Multiple charge arrest
On March 25, a Bridgewater resident was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges, including controlled substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dianna Marie Ricketts, 52 was held on $10,000 cash or surety.
Multiple charge arrest
On March 25, a Greenfield resident was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges, including two counts of possession of controlled substance. Whitney Lynn Smith, 43 was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
Multiple charge arrest
On March 25, a Greenfield resident was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, three counts of possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Joseph Ryan Somori, 37 was held on $4,300 cash or surety.
Multiple charge arrest
On March 26, a Bridgewater resident was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance- marijuana, first offense and possession of controlled substance. Lorie Jane Jungers, 59, was held on $10,000 cash or surety.
Driving While Barred arrest
On March 26, a Guthrie Center resident was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office for driving while barred. Tyler John Thielsen, 25, was cited and released.
OWI arrest
On March 27, an Orient resident was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office for OWI, first offense. Sarah Heather Mathiews, 42, was cited and released.