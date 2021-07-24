Cass County Sheriff
Accidents
On July 17 at approximately 5:21 p.m., Cass County Deputies responded to a motorcycle accident on Lewis Road between 580th and Quincy Rd. Andrew Jensen of Atlantic was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling north bound when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. Jensen was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the ditch. Jensen was transported by EMS ground to Lewis and then transported by EMS air to Des Moines Methodist Hospital.
On July 19, at approximately 2:42 p.m., Cass County Deputies responded to an accident on 620th St. and Lansing Road near Atlantic. Mauro De Avila of Des Moines was traveling north bound on 620th St., driving a 2007 Volvo Dump-Truck when he met a south bound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado Pick-up driven by Michael Louis Leeper of Atlantic. The vehicles met at the crest of a hill, sideswiped with the pick-up coming to rest in the ditch. No injuries were reported.
Arrests
On July 20, deputies the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chance Eldon Kline, 18, of Shenandoah for public intoxication. Kline was transported to Cass County Jail where he later plead guilty and was released.
On July 22, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Richard Tasto, 24, of Marne for OWI first and interference with official acts. Tasto was transported to Cass County Jail where he is currently being held.