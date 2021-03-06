ATLANTIC — Timothy Brown, 30, of Atlantic, turned himself in on Wednesday, Feb. 3 on Cass County warrants for assault causing serious injury, interference with official acts and disorderly conduct. The charges are related to a bar fight at the Fireside Lounge on Feb. 19.
Police responded to a fight in progress call on Feb. 19 at the Fireside Lounge at just after midnight. On arrival, Police Officers and Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s office found two subjects unconscious on the floor. They were transported to the Cass County Memorial Hospital and one had to be life flighted. The incident took officers over an hour on the scene, and resulted in a lengthy investigation including reviewing video and interviewing subjects.
Additional charges were filed for an individual who backed into a patrol car at the scene. There wasn’t much damage to the patrol car, but the driver received an OWI charge.
Related to the bar fight, three subjects were charged, two last week and one on Wednesday.
On Feb. 26, Cody Christensen, 29, of Atlantic, was arrested on Cass County warrants for disorderly conduct/fight or violence-related, and assault causing serious related to the case. He was transported to the Cass County Jail, booked in and held. On the same day, Ty Daniel Jordan, 36, of Exira, was cited in connection with the incident. He was charged with disorderly conduct, and was released.
On Feb. 19 deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tylor Grace Thompson, 22, of Lewis, on a charge of OWI first offense (serious). Thompson was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on her own recognizance.