Harlan Police
Arrests
March 27 — Anton Jason Ahlhelm, 23, Harlan, was cited for driving while suspended following a traffic stop.
March 28 — Justin Michael Couch, 22, Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Couch was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and supplying alcohol to a person under the legal age.
March 28 — Alexander Lee Anastasi, 18, Defiance, was arrested following a traffic stop. Anastasi was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with operating while intoxicated, minor in possession of alcohol, and careless driving.
March 31 — Terry Michael Fields, 41, Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Fields was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with child endangerment.
April 1 — Danielle Michelle Fuhs, 36, Earling, was arrested following a traffic stop. Fuhs was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with operating while intoxicated and violating a one-way traffic designation.
April 1 — Brendan Lee Farris, 35, Nemaha, was arrested following a traffic stop. Farris was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with prohibited acts penalties, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 1 — Leonard Charles Pauley, 59, Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Pauley was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 2 — Dale Allen Wehr was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Wehr was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
Two individuals were arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office recently on multiple charges. Dakota Shane Gaulden, 30, of Orient, was arrested on March 29 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gaulden was cited and released. Matthew Eric Browning, 54, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on April 2 for driving under suspension and violation of no contract order-domestic. Browning was held on no bond until his initial appearance. At his initial appearance, he pled guilty and was sentenced.
On April 1, Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested a Perry resident for OWI, first offense. Dharmendra Champakbahi Patel, 53 was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
Creston Police
Arrest
On April 8, at about 11 a.m., Lee Fowler, 37, of Creston, was arrested at his residence. Fowler was charged with assault domestic abuse and possession of controlled substance. Fowler was taken to Union County Jail. No bond at this time until seen by the judge.