Atlantic Police
Accident
On April 23, Atlantic Police responded to an accident at the intersection of Highway 6 and Hazel Streets at 3:18 p.m. Todd Askeland of Atlantic was traveling east bound on Highway 6 approaching Hazel Street. Gary Meurer of Council Bluffs was also east bound on Highway 6 behind Askeland’s vehicle, slowing and stopping for traffic front of them. Jeanna Kramer of Atlantic was also east bound on behind Meurer’s vehicle and failed to get stopped in time, striking Meurer’s vehicle and pushing it into Askeland’s vehicle. Askland complained of injuries, but denied transport, and Kramer was transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Estimated damage to Askeland’s vehicle was $2,000, estimated damaged to Meurer’s vehicle was $2,000 and estimated damage to Kramer’s vehicle was $5,000. Kramer was cited for failure to maintain a reasonable or proper speed.
Cass County Sheriff
Info Wanted On Burglary Near Griswold
Officials with Cass County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information about a burglary, south of Griswold on Highway 48. It is unknown when it occurred.
Some items stolen were multiple 5,000 watt air conditioning units, a microwave, a red push mower. Damage to doors of the residence and vehicles on the property were also reported.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrest warrant
On April 23, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s office arrested a Lenox teen due to an arrest warrant. Kason Eugene Hulett, 18, was held on $5,000 cash or surety.
OWI arrest
On April 24, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s office arrested a Creston resident for OWI, first offense. Matthew Ray Garcia, 27, was held on $1,000 cash or surety.