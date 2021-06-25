One transported following two vehicle accident

One person was transported to Cass Health following a two vehicle accident that occurred at approximately noon at the intersection of Seventh and Elm Streets.
Atlantic Police Officer Cameron Ward said a driver in a red SUV was traveling on Seventh Street planning to turn southbound while a driver in white SUV was attempting to cross the intersection north bound at Elm Street. The driver in the white SUV did not see the red SUV, which was driving behind a semi just before the accident. One female was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Atlantic Firefighters, Cass County EMS, and Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren assisted at the scene.