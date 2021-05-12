Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
At about 11:58 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, due to a traffic stop for improper brake lights, Warren Logan Davis, 38, of Earlham, was issued a written warning for the brake lights along with a citation for failure to provide proof of financial liability and a summons to appear on a charge of driving while barred.
On May 2 at approximately 8:28 p.m. Myron Lee Flathers, 59, of Anita was arrested by deputies with the Adair County Sheriff in Bridgewater on outstanding Cass County warrants and was tranferred to Cass County deputies.
On May 4, at 8:25 a.m. Way Mu Htoo, 24, of Omaha, was arrested by the Iowa State Patrol on charges of possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent and OWI first offense and was released on $2,000 cash only bond.
On May 5, at 10:34 a.m. Jeremy Paul Samstad, 38, of St. James, Minn., was arrested by the Iowa State Patrol on charges of eluding a police officer and was released on $1,000 cash only bond.
On May 6, at about 8:07 p.m. Morgan Sebastian Luckenbill, 22, of Bridgewater, was arrested by deputies with the Adair County Sheriff on Dallas County warrants and was transferred to Dallas County deputies.
On May 7, at about 7 p.m. Adam Timothy Foster, 36, of Dexter, was arrested by deputies with the Adair County Sheriff on an outside warrant in Greenfield.
On May 8, at about 11:38 a.m., Horacio Moreno-Magana, 30, of Marshalltown, was arrested by the Iowa State Patrol on the Cass/Adair County Line, on charges of driving while barred, and was released on $2,000 cash or surety or 10 percent acceptable bond.