DCI Assisting in Search for Missing Creston Man

Officials with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are assisting the Creston Police Department and the Union County Sheriff's Office with an investigation into the disappearance of 58-year-old Creston resident Tim Fechter.
Fechter was reported missing to law enforcement on Sunday, June 20, and was last seen in the early morning ours of June 20 at a residence in the 600 block of Birch Street. The circumstances surrounding Fechter's disappearance, along with his medical conditions, have law enforcement activity attempting to locate him. While the circumstances surrounding his disappearance have drawn the attention of law enforcement, there is no known or ongoing threat to the public.
Fechter is a while male, approximately 5'11'', 185 pounds, with blue eyes. He ha multiple tattoos on each hand and arm. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, camouflage cargo shorts and green high tops.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fechter or details of his disappearance, should contact Union County Law Enforcement Center at 641-782-8402 or email Iowa Missing Persons Information Clearinghouse at mpicinfo@dps.state.ia.us .