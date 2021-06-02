Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On May 23, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Will Donald Gordon, 22, of Creston for OWI, first offense. Gordon was cited and released.
On May 24, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Evan James Wilber, 32, of Bay City, Mich. due to an arrest warrant. Wilber was held on $100 cash only, after being finger printed.
On May 25, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Derik Wayne Bud Pickrell, 36, of West Des Moines due to an arrest warrant. Pickrell was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On May 28, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested David Junior Richman, 40, of Des Moines due to an outside warrant. Richman was transferred directly to meet with Des Moines Police Department.
On May 29, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Madeline M Simmons, 24 of Des Moines for OWI, first offense. Simmons was cited and released.
Ambulance Call
On May 30, at 10:24 p.m., the Adair County Communications Center received a cellular 911 call requesting an ambulance to a wind turbine tower site located southeast of Stuart for a patient with unknown injuries. Stuart Fire and Rescue Units were paged to respond. After extricating the patient from the scene, the patient was transported by ground ambulance to a Des Moines area hospital.