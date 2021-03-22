Atlantic Police
Multiple Charge arrest
On March 8, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident on multiple charges, including possession of controlled substance (marijuana), possession of contraband in correctional institution and public intoxication. Bryce Baker, 26, was taken into custody, transported to Cass County Jail and booked in. Baker was arrested again on March 15 due to Cass County warrant for criminal mischief, fourth degree He was taken into custody, transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
Cass County warrants
On March 8, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident on Cass County warrants for child endangerment, possession controlled substance (meth) and theft fifth degree. Sean Smith, 22, was taken into custody, transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
Assault arrest
On March 9, Atlantic Police arrested a Clive resident for assault on persons in certain occupations. Mark Nyanchoka, 27, was taken into custody, transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
Violation arrest
On March 9, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident for compulsory education violation, first offense. Randy Frazier, 33, was taken into custody, transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
Possession of a controlled substance arrest
On March 9, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident for possession of controlled substance (third or subsequent). Justin Patton, 32, was taken into custody, transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.