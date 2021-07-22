“He (God) destined us for adoption as His children through Jesus Christ, according to the good pleasure of His will...”
-Ephesians 1:5
“What’s your destiny?” How would you answer that question? What if I told you that being destined for greatness is a massive understatement for you? Although we are all destined for different things, there is one thing we are all destined for, the family of God. Paul reminds the Ephesians they are all destined to be children of God. This reminder still rings true for us today. We are destined to be children of the Most High and it’s possible through Jesus Christ.
During Paul’s day, when an adoption was complete, it was indeed complete. According to Roman law, the adopted child had full rights of the new family to which he or she belonged while losing all rights to the family who’d given the child up for adoption. There was finality and closure. It was as if that child had become a whole new creation with a new identity. Friends, this is what happens when we accept the invitation into God’s family, we become a totally new creation. The old is gone forever and the new is here to stay. We have full rights as adopted sons and daughters of the Most High. This is our destiny.
Give thanks for the destiny God has bestowed upon us. Rejoice in knowing the old is gone and the new is here to stay forever. Praise God we are a new creation and that we have full rights in the family of God.