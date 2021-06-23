As they say on your first night back, “It’s great to be home!”
I know that was the assessment from the Atlantic baseball and softball teams, who were more than grateful to be playing on their actual home fields for the first time last Tuesday, June 15.
That was no more evident on opening night. There were smiles abounding as activities director Andrew Mitchell was talking about the new fields and how they were part of the $9 million bond issue approved two years ago, and thanking the community for their support.
Construction on the new fields began shortly after the 2019 season. In the interim, fans had to get used to driving to the Atlantic Little League Complex for softball or to Griswold for baseball.
At home, construction progressed slowly through 2020 and into 2021, but finally this spring the grass started growing, the nets surrounding the foul area behind the plate went up, the lights and scoreboards went up ... most of the items full checklist, including all the essential ones, were finished.
A big crowd came out to watch the Trojans against Council Bluffs St. Albert on that opening night. It was like before: Lined up along the top of the banks behind the softball field, atop the hill on the east side of the baseball diamond and in the concourse. A new concession stand was busy all night.
Everything I’ve heard was positive – the look of the facility and the fields themselves being in beautiful shape and so much more.
The athletes I’ve spoken with are equally impressed. Each one I’ve spoken to have said they enjoy playing on their natural home fields and having the community support them.
A few things still have to be done, but the hope is for next year to have an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. That’ll come around the time work will finally finish on the high school track/soccer field facility and the new tennis courts.
Those new facilities, along with the Trojan Bowl that was dedicated this past fall ... it’s amazing what $9 million can pay for and how much it will give back to our athletes, both now and into the future. Just think: Assuming these facilities last 50 years, it’ll be the early 2070s when they’ll be updated again, to serve a new generation of student athletes.
The softball team, as of Monday night, has gone 3-1 on its new field, with a resounding opening-night win over St. Albert and a doubleheader sweep of Glenwood the highlights. As of this writing, the baseball team is still looking for win No. 1. They came closest earlier this week against Glenwood but the wins will start coming. Bank on it.
And then there will be even more reasons to cheer.
Before progressing further, I think a big hand should go out to the Atlantic Little League and the Griswold School District allowing use of their facilities while Atlantic was without a home.
It’s always kind of interesting to me to see bigger schools play on a small-school baseball field, but the diamond at Griswold – a picturesque cornfield and line of trees surround the outfield – played well and Atlantic fit well in the field. The Little League complex also played well, as volunteers have done a good job maintaining the facility and honing young players to perhaps one day be Trojan players.
A bunch of those youthful players were honored Monday night during the baseball and softball games. It was their turn in the community spotlight, and they were all beaming and happy to know that one day, they’ll have their chance to play in Trojan black and gold.
I was impressed, to say the least, how well Atlantic softball proved how they can bounce back from a disappointing loss.
Face it: There was cause for concern considering how flat they played in a loss to Denison-Schleswig, a game that truth be told probably should have been won. Especially with one of Iowa’s premier softball tournaments looming on the schedule.
Instead of letting disappointment get to them, the Trojans – to use an old cliche – turned their lemon into lemonade. They played Class 4A’s top-ranked team, defending champion Winterset, to the limit, holding a 1-0 lead going into the seventh inning before the Huskies finally earned – and they definitely did – a 2-1 victory.
A rare two-game losing streak quickly ended, and the Trojans responded with resounding wins over three excellent teams: Harlan, one of the teams that in the pre-season was expected to challenge for the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship; and two teams that beat the Trojans before. Probably most impressive was that 5-0 win over Ballard.
The most impressive thing to me was the quality of the opposition they faced and could have faced had other games gone differently. The tournament itself was billed as the top invitational in the state, with four No. 1 teams across the five classes – Winterset, plus Class 5A Fort Dodge, Class 3A Davenport Assumption and Class 1A Newell-Fonda – invited, 13 ranked teams participating and going into the tournament every team with a record north of .500.
After that disappointing loss to Denison-Schleswig, the Trojans could have folded. Instead, the Trojans went 3-1 against the top teams in the state. I think their weekend performance is going to bode really well for them.
It’ll be interesting to see how things play out now that the Supreme Court has sided with college athletes regarding compensation.
Monday’s ruling, according to the Associated Press, doesn’t decide whether students can be paid salaries. That may or may not happen in the future, and I’d not be surprised if it did.
Rather, the case will help determine whether schools decide to offer athletes tens of thousands of dollars in those benefits for things including tutoring, study abroad and internships.
Which may be a godsend to them. Sure, many are already on scholarships of some sort, but the student debt they still face is far more than even most people my age – the 40s group – had to pay back. (Just for the record: I got a scholarship that paid for my entire senior year of college, and pell grants helped pay most of the rest of the way. I was pretty much settled.)
I would hope most older people would support this and would want life to be better for their descendants than it was for them. And that’s not just because college was relatively inexpensive for them.
But I can’t help but think of some from that era – keeping in mind those still alive and in good health from the Depression era are in their late 80s or early 90s – are still of the “hard work for low pay” school of thought, and that such a philosophy teaches the value of money and hard work.
Maybe, but I still think athletes, just like everyone else, aren’t in sports really for the money. It just helps and is a godsend to those who’ll need the help later.