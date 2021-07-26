What a wonderful amount of rain we had at the farm during the Fourth of July week! We were in Colorado camping with our children and grandchildren and were quite thrilled that there was a little over three inches in our rain gauge.
And now what; another hot dry spell that will most certainly make life miserable and will have us all running to comfortable inside air conditioning if we are lucky to have it. During times like these I think about what those who came before us endured during extreme dry and heat spells. Some of us were lucky to have relatives who could tell us their stories of the 1930's when heat records were staggering. Many of that generation have passed and we have to rely on history books or the Ken Burns series, The Dust Bowl from 2012.
Lots of folks will roll their eyes at the heat given they will be dealing with the Cass County Fair. When our children were in 4-H and had exhibits at the fair, it seemed that the hottest days of the year were during that time. Oh the misery - fans, coolers, a jump in Sunnyside pool. Hopefully the weather will cool off and maybe a shower or two will appear during the next couple of weeks.
I will confess, I have a Twitter account and frequently check it, too frequently some days, to see what my colleagues in agriculture around the country are reading and sharing. I'm a news junkie and what better way to get a worldview of issues than through my colleague's eyes. Many are in academia, in farm organizations or employed by non-profits and yes, most have a progressive worldview. No, not a socialist view, but a worldview that involves people getting along and taking care of each other in this ever alienating world.
My Twitter world has been lit up lately with the condition of Iowa's lakes. There are several lakes in Iowa, Lake McBride, George Wyth, and Back Bone State Park that are restricted for swimming because of e.coli. Recently closer to home was Prairie Rose near Harlan.
E. coli is from human and animal waste and I can't help but wonder who is the worst offender. There are approximately 3 million Iowans and at any given time there are approximately 24 million hogs. Most of our cities and towns across Iowa have waste water treatment plants, so we pay our taxes to have available clean water. Atlantic is lucky to have our well managed treatment plant.
According to the Iowa Pork Producers there are 5,400 hog facilities in Iowa. The Pork Producers website also states that $2.8 Billion of pork is exported out of Iowa. When one thinks about 24 million hogs being raised in approximately six thousand buildings, one can't help but think about how much poop that is. Is the poop handled by a waste treatment protocol? Yes, there are laws and regulations handling hog poop but we have e. coli in our water and the question is why? The question also needs to be asked, "If Iowa is number one in hog production, is there an environmental cost to Iowans?" Are the regulations strong enough to protect Iowans?
My family eats pork. We love the cuts we get from our local farmer that is processed to our needs by our local locker. We are privileged that our four families together can buy and share pork and beef directly from our neighbors and we have freezers to store the processed meat.
I want to be clear, I am not dissing the farmers who are raising pork, many times that is the way to bring the next generation into farming. The vertical integration of the pork industry is what should be called to attention here. The system is set up to squeeze profits out of the animals that are raised in Iowa and many times the conditions in which the animals are raised are questionable.
Iowa has many issues around water. Given Iowa's outstanding placement as number one pork producers, shouldn't we be asking how can we raise hogs in a manner that does not ruin rural Iowa. We live in a beautiful state that has a dark side and citizens need to ask questions about who is benefitting.