Does high school basketball in Iowa need a shot clock?
I did a simple Google search the other day using “shot clock needed in Iowa” as search terms.
That got me links to several articles, posted over the past five or six years or so, from Iowa newspapers.
Some were simply surveys of coaches debating the need for the shot clock, pointing at any number of low-scoring games and teams deciding to hold the ball for several minutes at a time, particularly when the game is within a couple of points.
Others were opinions from the writers themselves, some pro, some con, and also pointing at games, some alleged to would have been won by teams that can score and the underdog simply having to take its lumps.
The debate certainly arose again when the National Federation of State High School Associations’ (NFHS) basketball rules committee voted to allow individual states to implement, if they so chose, a 35-second shot clock for high school, starting with the 2022-2023 season.
Note the words: “If they so chose,” as the rules committee also agreed that such use will not be required. Very important words, as Rule 2-14 does not require states to use a shot clock.
But again, I saw some in sports journalism say that Iowa should indeed take this opportunity to require use of a shot clock at games. One radio station sports reporter pointed at a 29-21 outcome, this from a game not even played in this part of the state, let alone the Des Moines area. With that alone, it’s a case of WTH? Waukee, the team that played the winner of that 29-21 game at the state tournament, was the better team anyway of those two and would have won convincingly, shot clock or not.
Which is to another point: Some coaches, sports writers, etc., point at games where one team holds the ball for a long stretch of a quarter in a tight game, as though they were playing for the last shot with 7:59 left to go in the game.
While yes, the “hold the ball” strategy might be the only chance a big underdog may have against a vastly superior team, there are I’m sure ways to play defense against the team holding the ball and force them to run an offense. Too bad I’ve not seen or heard of any team willing to foil the “hold the ball” strategy; I’m sure it would work.
Some might argue a shot clock might make for more entertaining games, and while that might be somewhat true, it’s like an old coach I worked with many years ago said: “I’m not in the entertainment business.” The coach, who was old-school to be sure, was there to teach a game and life skills to teenagers and help them become model citizens.
And a colleague also cited a game where just 55 shots were taken and the final score was 26-24. (Incidentally enough, the same team that won the 29-21 game won this one as well.) The colleague, from an eastern Iowa newspaper, described the game as “a tense, clean, interesting, hard-fought contest the entire way.”
I know a number of area coaches I’ve spoken with regarding the shot clock these past couple of years have also said they’re not in favor of one. Basically, they cite the need for another person at the scorer’s table and that it would add to already stressed game management by game officials.
I might also add, the eight or nine suburban Des Moines schools would definitely use the shot clock to make them even more dominant in at least basketball, when other schools – even those who are excellent – are barely able to keep up in any other sport as it is. With all due respect, do we want to give the suburban schools even more firepower to form super teams and siphon all the talent from elsewhere in the state, or do we at least give the 350-some schools in the state a fighting chance to compete and field good teams?
We’ll have to wait and see what comes of the NFHS’ decision and whether the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iow Girls High School Athletic Union will agree to a shot clock for high school games.
I guess the question comes down to is what’s more important in the game of basketball: Being entertainers and being a part of a super team ... teaching young men and women to be better people through sports, no matter who they play for?
* * *
The past couple of weeks reinforced what is most important about being a sports editor.
A rather rude comment came across the News-Telegraph’s Facebook page the other day about a typographical error in a headline.
Yes, of course, the mistake should not have been made. But it was the manner in which it was stated that was rude, suggesting that the title of “editor” was a stretch.
I wonder if this individual even knows what it truly takes, or means to be a sports editor?
The late nights going to games, typing up game reports and trying to tell the stories of our athletes as they try their best to become successful athletes.
The friendships that you make with not only the athletes but their parents and coaches.
Following teams and sharing the greatest moments of their lives, or the heartbreaks that they will face on the court, field, track, etc. This week, we’ll see plenty of that at the state track meet – some indeed having their greatest thrills while others come up just short but not without trying their very best.
Being a part of the community and watching these athletes not only in competition but other aspects of life. Some of them are active in drama and band, others are outstanding in the classroom, some are active in the community.
This past weekend, I watched at my local church, St. Paul’s Lutheran in Atlantic – yes, I’m born, baptized and raised in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America – as six young men and women, all seniors about to graduate, where honored and blessed with handmade quilts and study Bibles, each of them marked with favorite passages from congregation members. (The one I chose was Psalm 23, the Shepherd’s Psalm.) I’ve celebrated with others by being invited to their graduation parties, and some have thought enough of me to follow me or send a friend request on social media.
This job is more than just a copy job, or that of a content manager. It means having the people who help you try to buy into your vision for sports, to share your enthusiasm and help you tell these athletes stories.
There’s more, but I think you get the point by now.
This is my job and my passion.
* * *
And in case any of us forgot, sports at all levels was something that was all but dead just one year ago. No spring sports season, a summer season that was – until mid-May – in serious doubt, a handful of states that forewent high school sports in the fall and into the winter, some college conferences cancelling fall football (and others delaying the season) ... heck, I bet there were more than a few whispers, when this COVID-19 thing all began 14 months ago, that – as is currently the case with some countries elsewhere in the world as they struggle against this deadly pandemic – we’d now still be in a perpetual state of lock downs, business closures, online learning and using Zoom to communicate and be with families, and severe restrictions. I bet there were even some who we’d never be even remotely close to being close to ever being back to a point where we are even now, let alone before mid-March 2020.
Certainly, the thought was that competitive sports in any form would be a thing of the past.
But it never came to pass, and now here we are, ready to celebrate a state track meet – something we’ll never to take for granted again.
* * *
To all the high school seniors who are about to graduate and are reading this: What I said was just off the cuff and is certainly not close to everything that I have come to love about this job and about newspapaering in general over the past nearly 25 years now. (Hard to believe 1997 was almost that long ago ... wow!)
Point being: Have a passion. Find something you’re good at, that interests you, that you think will make this world a better place, and develop a passion for that one thing. Become great at it. You don’t have to be an award winner, but do become good at it and make it something that you can help make the world a better place with.
And never take most things for granted ever again, as COVID-19 has taught us.
* * *
A couple other quick tidbits of advice to seniors:
- Let old grudges die. Sometimes they were legitimate gripes in the beginning but now they most likely are not and don’t matter anymore. The world is too much at odds over things more important than to gripe about petty gripes.
- Support each other, no matter what. If a teammate – or in the working world, a co-worker – wins the battle, support him or her 100% no matter what. It’ll make for a healthier relationship and for a healthier you.