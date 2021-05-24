So do you think we will have spring? These days of high winds and cooler than usual night temperatures makes one wonder if gardens will get planted. Those who planted early who also live in a cold pocket have found out that this year Iowa's frost free date is later than usual. I have talked with a number of people who lost their plants to hard frosts.
Thank goodness the outlook is calling for warmer nights, some showers and spring like temperatures during the day. Over the years I have kept a small journal where I record the overnight temperature inside and outside, the type of weather - sunny, rainy etc. - and what I planted. As I look over the journals I see a pattern of springs coming later and cooler. As a vegetable farmer I need this information to plan my seasonal plantings. Something I've learned over the years is that the soil temperature needs to be at least fifty degrees so plants and seeds can survive. This has been one of those years when Mother Nature has determined everything will be a bit dry and a bit late.
What would we talk about if we didn't talk about the weather? When I am shopping I can usually overhear conversations about how dry it is, how windy it is and when will this darn weather straighten out? I often wonder what we would talk about if the weather didn't place such an important role in the lives of rural people, many who raise food to feed their families. Do they have the same conversations in cities? I'm thinking not.
There are several times in my life that I have lived in an urban setting. Long ago when I lived in a city I would find myself looking for flowers or trees or grass - things that are abundant here in Cass County where we live. I am grateful to live where I have plenty of space and can take care of the land that is so important to life's existence.
Lately, I have been reading about the importance of the myriad of creatures living in the soil. There are millions of tiny microscopic fungi that give life to the soil through incredible networks carrying nutrients that nurture the soil, the plants and the trees. We take these creatures for granted and in fact, sometimes we are repulsed by them, not understanding their importance in the life of our planet.
Just before COVID-19 graced us with its presence we took our grandchildren to a movie entitled "Fantastic Fungi, the Magic Beneath Us". I highly recommend seeing this documentary that is filled with amazing stories of fungi. I recently heard an interview with Suzanne Simard author of "Finding the Mother Tree", that was full of insights to the world of trees. An environmentalist Simard, has studied trees and states that trees are social creatures that communicate with each other to share nutrients or warn each other of dangers. Her interview spiked my interest in finding out more about the trees around us.
As we move through life we have the opportunity and the responsibility to care for the land beneath our feet. I once read a prayer that suggested we thank the Earth for letting us walk on her. I try to remember this as I go about my daily life.