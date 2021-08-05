“Lord, hear my voice! Let your ears be attentive to my cry for mercy!”
-Psalm 130:2
We live in a time and place where everyone wants to be heard. Whether it’s through social media, protests, music, art, fashion, etc., people want to express themselves. But who’s listening? It seems that’s often the question that gets neglected. In fact, I think much of the time it’s more about bringing attention to the one expressing than it is about communicating a message. If we’re honest, we don’t care much who’s listening, we just want to be heard. There are few things more frustrating than not being heard. However, the psalmist’s main desire is for the Lord to hear the cries of mercy. The psalmist wants to be heard by the Lord.
I’m going through a bit of a season where I’m not sure the Lord is hearing my cries for mercy. We’ve all been here before. It feels our prayers and conversations with God have fallen on deaf ears. So our prayers and desires all shift towards a longing to be heard. I think God puts us in this space so that we don’t take Him for granted. The Lord wants us to long for His attention and care. The Lord takes delight in the cries of His people.
Let’s not get so caught up in our requests, wishes, hopes and demands that we forget the Lord God Almighty is listening. God hears us. That should be all we want and need. If God wants to respond or do something, awesome. Mostly, we ought to find peace in knowing we have been heard. Today, talk with the Lord and be heard.