I care deeply about Iowa and know that those who read this do to. Following the Iowa legislature during their session consumes my time because I like to be an informed citizen. Because I am a registered Democrat and a woman I feel that my thoughts and opinions are underrepresented in the current Iowa Legislature. That doesn’t keep me from being informed and letting my Governor, State Senator and Representative know how I feel. Right now there are issues happening at the state level that I can agree with and it calls me to do something.
The actions that I see our legislature enacting this year are nothing short of taking away local control. Taking away our local decisions from schools, our county auditors, and us as voters.
The session started out with the school voucher push. Student first scholarship is an attempt to take money from our public schools and funnel it to private schools and charter schools. The name sounds like something we can all support, but when one looks deeper one can find that it undermines Iowa’s public school system. The premise is to give Iowans choice. The fact is Iowans already have choice and is in our open enrollment program. Thankfully Senator Shipley and Representative Moore stand strong against this move towards vouchers.
Mandatory in-person learning has been moved forward. This reduces our locally elected school board’s control. People who step forward to serve their community through their school board commitment make decisions from a local perspective. We need to keep it that way. We may not always agree with their decisions but at least we see them in our community and can communicate our opinions to them.
Next are the 14 anti LGBQT/anti-transgender bills. Fourteen! Why this? Our society is composed of many types of people. Why does the legislature feel the need to make laws against people who struggle in the wider society and bring negative attention to them? Hate is not the Iowa way. The so-called bathroom bill (SF224) is also harmful to people with disabilities.
Underfunding school is another issue that is hurting our communities. While many legislators will tell you they have increased funding if one looks a bit deeper one will find that school funding has been dropping over the last few years. Iowa has always had an excellent education system and I believe that we want to maintain that status. We need to pay our teachers well, they are the caretakers of our children for a large share of the year. The staff that maintains the infrastructure of the school needs to be supported too.
To top it off the latest issue being rushed through the legislature this week is all about making it harder to vote. SSB1199 would require IA voters to ask for an absentee ballot request form—just the request—in writing. This will disenfranchise older folks and people with disabilities. It also prohibits ballot pick up or delivery from someone who is not in the same household, immediate family member or caretaker.
The bill lowers the number of early voting days from 29 to 18. Eighteen days would leave no room for error for Iowans voting by mail, given the postal delays that were common in 2020. The bill cuts by 50 days (from 120 to 70) the amount of time a voter has to request a vote-by-mail ballot.
The IA Voter Suppression Bill (SSB1199) approved out of committee could be one of the strictest in the United States.
I believe these issues cut across party lines. The majority of Iowans support public schools and school board authority. Most people believe in treating people respectfully no matter what their sexual orientation.
Iowans believe in the right to vote and any voter suppression law to make it harder does not fit with Iowa values.
As citizens of Iowa it is our responsibility to be informed about what is going on in our legislature. It is a short term task — only from mid January to April. This page contains the contact information of our public servants. Use that information to let them know positively or negatively what you think.