We’ve made it one full sports cycle year since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
And it’s probably the first full sports season many of us – at least those of us who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus – will get to fully enjoy without having to wear masks or social distance.
It was on May 13 when officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said that if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you can enjoy the privilege of not having to adhere to previous recommendations.
For 11 months, schools and conferences across the state had various policies in place for coming to the games, the policies beginning with the truncated summer sports season.
Many schools had some combination of mask requirements, seating restrictions and attendance limits. As athletes were often restricted to two family members, that meant that grandma and grandpa, many of them generational fans of their schools, couldn’t come to the games. As many schools began live-streaming games, that meant you had to turn to the internet to watch, but even with today’s technology, that doesn’t always work well.
Then, as more and more people became vaccinated, things began changing and policies changed. Sure, sports moved outdoors and you can say what you want about the House and Senate changing mask mandates in an overnight session (which, by the way, came shortly after the CDC’s announcement regarding masks and social distancing).
For the first time in nearly a year, a (nearly) full house was on hand for a major high school sporting event in Iowa: the Iowa state track meet, which I spoke of in a previous column. Again, how great it was for fans to be able to fully enjoy and cheer for their athletes, friends and children.
Earlier this week, the fans were out in full force down at Clarinda. Many were from Atlantic, having driven the 50 miles to support their athletes. Some of them, of course, were able to come all along, but for I’m sure more than I even know about, it was the first time some fans got to enjoy a high school sports event in person.
It’s like many of my colleagues and friends are saying: The past year, we’ve sacrificed a lot. Summer festivals and fairs, often the social events for many of us small town Iowans, were cancelled or severely modified. In November, as cases spiked to their highest levels during the pandemic, many of us forewent either Thanksgiving or Christmas (or, for many, both). Even though the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union did not postpone the start of the winter sports season, many schools decided to wait until mid-December, or in some cases the start of 2021, to begin basketball, wrestling, bowling and boys’ swimming.
Then vaccines became available, and little by little, priorities shifted from the elderly and those with certain health conditions to the general public. Slowly, life returned to normal.
And now, we’re at a point where at least one of Iowa’s major universities – Iowa State University – has announced they will have 100% capacity this fall.
“We are going to have a full stadium this fall,” ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said during the Cyclone Tailgate Tour in late May. “I just saw a notice that came across today from [University President Wendy] Winterstein that we removed the mass restrictions on campus. And we’re back to 100% capacity for any events we’re doing on campus.”
Imagine: A full house supporting a team that – just a few years removed from being one of the nation’s laughingstocks – is on the verge of a historic 2021 season.
But even better: The things we’ve taken for granted now are starting to come back to us.
* * *
Speaking of state track: In between juggling my duties as this newspaper’s state meet photographer, I was able to help out some old friends at their newspapers.
Thanks for letting me help you, Scott Campbell at the North Scott Press in Eldridge, and Joe Petz at the Hometown Current in Marengo. I was able to get many photos of those schools during the Class 1A-4A session, in between covering five schools from our own area.
I even snapped a few for our friends at the Creston News-Advertiser, mainly of Nodaway Valley. I know are working as quickly as possible to fill some job openings they’ve had in recent weeks.
I guess you can call it – with apologies to Willie Nelson and Julio Igleseas – “To All the Schools I’ve Covered Before.”
Or, in the case of helping out Creston, a case of fellow colleagues willing to help out our friends in the industry.
With that in mind, when I had a few issues with my own camera equipment at the state meet – no doubt at the worst possible time – I’d also like to thank Harlan Newspapers for their help getting a photo or two of one of our area athletes. Their sports editor, Mike Oeffner, has helped us out more than once in the past, and his supplying a photo of Exira-EHK’s Tyler Kingery in the high jump was a big help. Thanks and you are a great help and friend!
* * *
The girls’ soccer season had its most prolific season in history, with 10 wins, more than any previous team at least since Varsity Bound Iowa (previously QuikStats Iowa) began tracking soccer.
The program appears to be on track to continue its upward trend, with the leading scorer, Jada Jensen, and No. 1 goalkeeper Edria Brummer, both returning. The establishment of a strong No. 2 scoring option will be a key, of course; that second scoring option was to have been Tatum Grubbs, an Exira-EHK senior who participated via a sharing agreement with the school, but she had a torn ACL and couldn’t play.
The article about the season-ending loss to Panorama mentioned seven of the seniors: Grubbs, Grace Barkley, Hannah Carlson, Nellie Grooms, Taylor McCreedy, Maycie Waters and Brianna Wilson.
But somehow, we left out the eighth senior: Mia Muller, a defender and multi-year letterwinner. She, like many of her teammates, was injured this season so that limited playing time, but like the other seniors, she was a big part of this past year’s record-setting season.
Way to go, all seniors!
And yes, we do hope in the coming weeks to begin our annual review of the past sports seasons. This is accomplished via our all-area sports teams, those being for golf, tennis, soccer and track.
We don’t have the exact schedule just yet, but do watch for these and we hope these will be a representation of what this area has accomplished and the fine athletes the News-Telegraph’s coverage area has.