It’ll be great to have the Drake Relays back.
A year ago, the annual extravaganza, whose high school division brings Iowa’s elite athletes in the state together for a week full of competition, was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic. There was an attempt to perhaps reschedule the event to the summer, but with cases still on the rise, the event was officially cancelled by the summer.
This year, the event is back in a one-day format, and I know there are a lot of athletes who’ll be welcoming the opportunity just to compete and have the opportunity. My hope is that next year, the organizers will revert back to the usual multi-day format for high schoolers.
Locally, we’re going to be following six area athletes as they seek Drake Relays glory. Getting there is an honor in itself, but we want to see them win.
Atlantic has just one athlete going this time – Craig Alan Becker, a senior who has re-written a number of cross-country records and is bound for the University of Northern Iowa. He’ll be competing in his signature track event, the 800-meter run.
CAM has two athletes competing: Molly Venteicher in the girls’ shot put, and Connor McKee in the boys’ 400-meter hurdles. Also in the 400-meter hurdles is Audubon’s Gavin Smith.
Rounding out the field are the two high jumpers: Riverside’s Brogan Allensworth and ACGC’s Chloe Largent.
We had a few relays and area athletes who just missed the cutoffs for this year. It really sucks, but now the focus for them will turn toward qualifying for state at the area’s state qualifying meets.
While I’m thinking of it, I know there’s a lot of parents who are upset because of how tickets were allocated this year. Because of ongoing pandemic precautions, a limited number of tickets were put on sale.
So on my social media feeds, several friends who are parents of athletes were upset when they couldn’t procure tickets. One friend – not a parent of an area athlete – stated this in her post: “I have no idea why Drake could not have set aside 1-2 tickets for every high school athlete who qualified. They know how many athletes will qualify. This is a big deal for them. Last night at midnight was the cut off for times so some people didn’t even know until last night if their athlete would even make it.”
So I don’t know what could have been done differently, except give parents the first opportunity to buy tickets, then open it up to the public and sell until the attendance cap is reached.
After all, this is a big deal not just to the parents to watch their children at Drake, but the athletes as well who want to see their parents cheering them on.
Hopefully, this won’t be a problem in 2022 and the pandemic situation will be such as to allow Drake Stadium to be filled to capacity.
With the Atlantic High School track still under construction, several meets that were to have taken place at the new facility are being moved.
It’ll be quite interesting to see the state’s larger schools compete at Griswold’s facility this spring. Griswold filled in very well last summer as the Atlantic baseball team’s home field, as the Trojan baseball and softball complex was under construction.
So it is that Griswold has offered its facilities for two varsity meets that would have taken place at Atlantic this spring.
Tuesday night, CAM’s Cougar Invitational was set to have taken place, although that meet would be called off because of unspring-like weather. On May 3, Atlantic will host its big Trojan Invitational, with primarily its Hawkeye Ten foes plus several Missouri River Activities Conference squads.
It’s a nice facility at Griswold. It’s often a busy place as Griswold hosts several other meets during a normal year, with several of its own invitationals plus a couple for its fellow Corner Conference teams. Meets are well-run and the track has a nice surface. Please thank Griswold activities director Troy Nicklaus and the district’s staff for keeping such a nice facility, and offering it for Atlantic and CAM.
Southwest Iowa is fortunate enough to have nearby radio affiliates of three of the Major League Baseball teams that residents care about the most.
The Chicago Cubs – my favorite – can be heard on at least two stations: KNOD (105.3 FM) of Harlan, and (during the daytime at least) KIBM (1490 AM) of Omaha. Atlantic’s KJAN (1220 AM and 101.1 FM) is the home of the St. Louis Cardinals; KMA’s FM signal, 99.1 FM, also carries the Cards.
And for Kansas City Royals fans, one can tune in KMA (960 AM) to hear all the games.
We’re rather fortunate here.
Back in the Quad Cities proper, if you don’t have a good radio, tut tut too bad for Cubs and Cardinals fans.
The station that had been giving fans Cubs baseball for years decided to switch to the Chicago White Sox. Of which there’s nothing wrong, because White Sox fans deserve an affiliate every bit as much as the next team. (Incidentally, there are no White Sox Radio Network affiliates close by southwest Iowa.)
But no other radio stations in the Quad Cities have offered to pick up the games for the Cubs. Meaning that you have to tune in to a station from Iowa City (whose signal is weak by the time you get to Davenport) or hope you can pick up the flagship station WSCR (670 AM) on a good day.
It’s like most of what radio has become, especially in the Quad Cities. Selling out to corporations.
Sigh!