Some days I feel like I am living in an Iowa that is foreign to me. When I read headlines that state our governor refuses to house children who have fled their country; whose parents have sent them on a dangerous journey from which they may not return, I am appalled. The Iowa where I grew up rose to their civic duty and welcomed with open arms refugees from Southeast Asia after the Vietnam War withdrawal. Governor Ray didn't respond to the problem by saying, "that's the President's problem," no, he set up an infrastructure to accommodate refugees and welcome them to Iowa.
When I see and hear the stories of the journeys of these children and families of all ages, my heart grieves for them. The dangers, heartaches and stories of having to leave their villages because of a corrupt government that has left them in poverty are staggering. I am grateful for my white privilege and the fact that my children and grandchildren are safe from such atrocities and that they can grow up feeling safe and secure.
As my children were growing up I would ask them to think about what it would be like if some evening before they went to bed their father told them that he was leaving the next morning to go work in another country because he couldn't provide for them. "What would that feel like?", I asked them. Their response was "oh, that would never happen here or I would be so sad if dad had to go away, what would we do?" Well, that is what families all over Central America are doing because of abject poverty and corruption. People aren't fleeing their homes because they want to. They are leaving because their choices are very limited and they see no other solution. They believe the United States is the answer to their prayers, although that is not always the case.
Our Governor says that's not our problem. Well, it is our problem and we need to deal with it given the circumstances. There are people in need and our moral core tells us that we must reach out and help. If we all take a little piece of this problem, we can solve it. The Iowa spirit is strong when tragedy happens. When it comes to fixing things that need fixing, we fix it.
We have places in our state that could be set up to handle several hundred children. Take Clarinda Academy, for example, it sits empty with dorms, a cafeteria, a gym and classrooms. Why not put an effort into making it a place where children could come while they are being processed to find relatives or foster homes? What a waste for such a place to sit empty! I'm sure there are similar places all over Iowa.
I know this suggestion will not sit well with many folks, but I also know that there are those that would support such an effort. As I previously mentioned, if we all tackle a piece of the problem we can find solutions.
Although we have our share of problems in Iowa, we are privileged to have a fairly stable economy, a good school system, good healthcare and many opportunities to improve our lives. We have what others strive for and should feel compassionate about sharing our wealth, not just monetary wealth but our lifestyle.
The United States definitely needs a strong immigration policy, don't get me wrong. It's a very big issue that multiple administrations have yet to make anything work. In the meantime there is a problem that needs temporary solutions. Let's not just turn our backs and say that it is someone else's problem. Let's work to together to ease the burden of these children who are bearing the burden of poverty and corruption.