We need a mayor who can apply for a grant to clean up this town, of houses ready to fall down and junk and garbage pilled up. We need to clean up this town! I'm sick of being told the city can't afford to do anything! They do try to keep the mowing done, some. I ask why don't we have a spring cleaning anymore and I was told it cost the city too much!
Letter to the Editor - Atlantic Needs A Mayor To Help Clean Up The Town
jeffl
