We bought a house in Atlantic a few months ago. We've made many trips from Storm Lake, bringing boxes of belongings in our cars to Atlantic.
On Saturday 15 May, we brought down our final load in a U-Haul truck, filled with furniture and large, very heavy items. Being in my mid-60's, no longer in the best of physical strength and already worn out from loading the truck just a few hours prior, I really needed strong help to unload everything here in Atlantic.
A young co-worker from Trish's job, Atlantic High School student Keith Archibald, volunteered to help us. Keith made a few phone calls. Within 15 minutes, two cars with eight Atlantic High School guys and girls drove up and started unloading for us! What took us 2 hours to load, the students had everything unloaded in 20 minutes, while happily chatting, laughing and having fun doing it!
We paid Keith, so that he could disburse the pay between the rest of the students, but they all refused the money! The girls were unloading while wearing clothes that they had on for a graduation party they were headed to! They asked us where we were from and then joyfully welcomed us to Atlantic!
Just another of the many reasons that we love the people in small Iowa cities & towns! I only know Keith's name, but, for each student who helped, we sincerely thank you from our hearts! We'll be in the stands, cheering loudly at Atlantic High School sports events!
by Dave "Doc" Craig (US Navy Retired) and Patricia "Trish" Dobias