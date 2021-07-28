With the end of the Iowa state softball tournament, so ends my third academic year of covering high school sports in southwestern Iowa.
Wow, where has the time flown?
I’ve really enjoyed covering this group of seniors, in particular the group from Atlantic whom I first got to see in action as sophomores. They really have come a long ways in their high school careers, from promising athletes and role players to the true leaders on the team.
I’ve been impressed, and especially given the challenges this group of seniors has faced.
Remember, we started in the throes of a pandemic with the second wave of COVID-19. A number of states decided to delay the start of their sports seasons, with some never taking the football field, volleyball court or other sport even in the spring. Iowa athletes got more opportunities than some, and even then, we had the five Des Moines public schools essentially cancelling their sports seasons (due to deciding to go all-remote for learning).
Yet, southwest Iowa had their full sports seasons, and what highlights there were:
- The Atlantic football team earned its first district championship in nearly two decades and played on the newly renovated Trojan Bowl for the first time. After earning a spot in the Iowa Class 2A round of 16, the Trojans fought hard before falling to West Marshall.
In the midst of the West Marshall game, they were playing for one of their teammates, Steele McLaren, who was badly hurt in an accident just a weekend before. Steele’s story is inspirational in and of itself as he continues his amazing recovery.
- CAM and Audubon each making the quarterfinal round of the eight-man football playoffs before each losing to the two teams that would reach the championship game: Fremont-Mills and eventual champion Remsen St. Mary’s.
- The Atlantic volleyball team winning four games in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, the most in a decade, while ACGC’s Chloe Bryant continues to prove herself as one of the area’s premiere volleyball athletes.
- Both the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams from ACGC, and the AHSTW girls’ placing high at the state meet in their respective classes, and some fine endings for two Atlantic athletes in Craig Alan Becker and Taylor McCreedy. Other area athletes will have one more try for glory this fall, with Audubon’s Grace Slater headlining the group.
- The Atlantic boys’ basketball team winning a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship, and then going on to reach the Class 3A substate final. Meanwhile, there was AHSTW sharing the Western Iowa Conference championship in boys’ basketball and advancing to the Class 2A district championship game.
- Exira-EHK’s girls’ basketball team, with just seven varsity players (an eighth player, Tatum Grubbs, was injured mid-season), making its first trip to Wells Fargo Arena and the state tournament, reaching the Class 1A semifinals.
- Two area wrestlers placing fourth at the state wrestling tournament: Atlantic’s Joe Weaver in Class 2A, and Jace Rose for Riverside in Class 1A. Rose has one more year to place higher, while for Weaver it was the capper of a very prolific career.
- With the first spring season in two years – remember, 2020 there was none – the track stars coming out in force. The area’s top-three finishers were all from CAM, all of them bronze medalists: Lane Spieker (long jump), Connor McKee (400 hurdles) and Molly Venteicher (shot put), plus the Cougar boys’ shuttle hurdle relay. There were multiple top-eight finishes as well, and seven NT-area schools came home with at least one medal.
- A pair of girls’ golfers reaching the state meet, with Griswold senior Jenna Reynolds making the biggest impact with her 18th-place state finish, the highest in her three seasons. CAM’s Reese Snyder, a sophomore, also showed promise for the future.
- Two area baseball teams – Exira-EHK, then CAM – coming oh-so-close to knocking off eventual statebound Council Bluffs St. Albert in the Class 1A district final and substate championship. The Spartans game came down to the bottom of the seventh and the final play, a scramble to the plate where the winning run scored, while the Cougars used a three-run bottom-of-the-seventh-inning rally to tie the game, only for the Falcons to fly away in the eighth and earn their state trip ...
- ... and then that improbable, once-in-a-lifetime back-and-forth state softball game where Atlantic rallied three times and eventually beat Anamosa in their Class 3A state quarterfinal contest in a game that lasted 3-1/2 hours and got over just before 11 p.m. on a warm Monday night. The Trojans couldn’t recapture the magic in their semifinal or third-place games, but coach Terry Hinzmann’s team already had much to be proud of, with a Hawkeye Ten Conference championship, a school record 34 wins in a season (including three victories over teams that had previously beat them) and lots of great memories.
And let’s not forget two other area softball teams – Griswold being one of less than five teams statewide in any class that had two or fewer losses on the season (and almost everyone is back next year), and Exira-EHK, who came oh-so-close to knocking off evenutal state champion Newell-Fonda in the Class 1A regional championship. Both could be strong contenders for state tournament runs next year.
Now, with another surge in COVID-19 cases – thank you, Delta variant – we’re right back at square one insofar as where sports will be. Will masks be required? Will teams have to suspend activities because of an outbreak?
No political statement here: Get your vaccination.
In the meantime, what will happen in Year 4, and with a new class of athletes hoping to make their mark?
Stay tuned.
The trend of realigning conferences and jockeying for position, TV time and $$$$$$$$$ is ridiculous.
We all had a good thing with the Big XII Conference as it was. Sure, Oklahoma and Texas were the top teams on the football side, and probably always would have been had they decided to stay.
Apparently, either they don’t think Big XII is challenging enough or are afraid of losing their spot as the top dogs in the conference to a fast-emerging Iowa State.
So they’re bolting for a new league, and if the rumor mill is correct it’s likely to be the Southeastern Conference (or SEC).
I’m sure life won’t be the same there, with the Sooners and Longhorns no longer able to blow out teams at will every week and mild challenges otherwise.
When exactly a change would happen seems to be unclear. Some say it could happen as early as next year, while there are agreements that are supposed to keep the league as-is until 2025, or another four years.
There are so many scenarios that could play out if the Sooners and Longhorns are allowed to leave, including what could happen with the remaining Big XII schools, including Iowa State.
One scenario I read online suggested that the remaining eight schools scatter to the other Power 5 conferences. For instance, Iowa State and Kansas would join the Big Ten and make that a 16-team conference. Other teams would depart for the ACC and Pac-12.
I can’t tell you at this point what exactly will happen.
Except one thing is for certain: The landscape of college football and jockeying for position will, in the next couple of years, change forever.