“Command those who are rich in this present world not to be arrogant nor to put their hope in wealth, which is so uncertain, but to put their hope in God, who richly provides us with everything for our enjoyment.”
-1 Timothy 6:17
Right now, there is a struggle over the rule of your heart. Paul is writing this to Timothy so that he can pass it along to Christians. For them, the struggle was mostly with money. Perhaps that’s your struggle also. It would certainly be understandable with the times and country in which we live. Truthfully, everyone who will read this message is rich by worldly standards. But if it’s not money, what is it?
“Command those who are democrat/republican not to be arrogant nor to put their hope in their political party...”
“Command those who have fancy stuff not to be arrogant nor to put their hope in their stuff...”
“Command those who are Methodist not to be arrogant nor to put their hope in their denomination...”
“Command those who have good crops not to be arrogant nor to put their hope in their knowledge...”
“Command those who have success not to be arrogant nor to put their hope in their abilities...”
Have I struck a chord yet? If not, what is it for you? Fill in your blank.
“Command those who have ___________ not to be arrogant nor to put their hope in _______________...”
Maybe your struggle is with something of the world you don’t have. Either way, there is a struggle deep within that wants to rule your heart. Yet, there is a God, thee one true God, who created all things including you, that desperately wants to rule your heart. God’s rule is certain, unchanging and will bring a joy that’s undeniable and unending.
Do a true search of your heart. Take an honest inventory on what’s fighting for its rule. Pray. Ask God for forgiveness if necessary and pray the Holy Spirit would flood your heart with the presence of God.