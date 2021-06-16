It was with interest that we at the News-Telegraph followed the recent saga of legendary coach Darrell Burmeister and the Nodaway Valley School District.
For me, the saga that unfolded in the school district not too far from Atlantic – about 45 miles by the quickest route using U.S. Highway 71 and Iowa Highway 92 – wasn’t about them hiring one of Atlantic’s best assistant coaches to lead a basketball program that Burmeister led to 600-plus wins in 40 years (for both the Wolverines and their pre-1994 merger predecessors).
It just seemed to stir up an old demon in me of a situation I was involved with back in my days at the North Scott Press, my hometown newspaper.
The situation at both North Scott (in the winter of 2007) and Nodaway Valley this past spring are strikingly similar:
- A popular coach retiring from a teaching or administrative job ... and, due to state requirements, also having to resign other duties, such as coaching.
- With the position now open, the impression is that the former coach will automatically be reinstated (i.e., similar to a “gentleman’s agreement”) after a period of time and waits for a phone call.
- Either the job is filled, instead, by someone else or there are rumors that the former coach is not being asked back.
- Rumors begin about the direction administrators are taking with the program.
- There is outcry, from parents, athletes and the community in general.
- There is a resolution of some sort.
Honestly, I never thought – here, at least – I’d be revisiting the North Scott situation. But the similarities were striking that I felt the need to write.
In a nutshell, what happened at North Scott:
Dennis Johnson was a highly successful teacher and coach, most notably softball, and later became activities director. From 1976-2001, he led the softball program to 1,000 wins, including two state championships and multiple other state tournament appearances, and many, many all-state players (including five Player of the Year honorees). He stepped down from the coaching job in 2001 to focus solely on the administrative duties, while the softball program – while retaining its winning reputation – began to rotate head coaches on an almost annual basis. In 2006, Johnson retired as North Scott’s activities director but was allowed to be an “interim” head coach after the previous coach left (as part of an agreement prior to his retirement).
After the IPERS moratorium expired, he apparently reapplied for his old job, and then is when things began happening. Cutting to the chase: There were rumors that Johnson was not being offered the job that he had held for more than a quarter century and the administration – for whatever reason – wanted someone new.
For whatever reason, this became personal for me, and I all but went on a personal crusade to make sure this guy would get his job back. Never mind the fact that this was really frowned upon even at my hometown paper – as a representative of the press, this is a big no-no – but I was literally asking everyone about their opinion and making a complete mental wreck out of myself.
This, as I sat at a school board meeting – (somehow) silently – for 20 minutes as dozens of parents and athletes pressed for answers about the coaching situation: Why Johnson apparently was not being asked back, rumors of the district wanting to hire someone new and move the program in a new direction, conflicts with administrators and others, etc. School board members wouldn’t comment and that only made things worse.
Yes, I somehow wrote a fair and balanced article (or I’d like to think so) but that just was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back mentally. For a week, it was pure hell – there’s no other way to describe it – and my crying on every shoulder that would listen continued for a week.
In the end, the community got what it wanted: Johnson restored to his old coaching job, albeit on a split vote. He went on to coach the Lancers to eight more seasons before stepping down for good in 2014 ... sadly just as he began suffering from prostrate cancer, an illness which killed him three years later.
I tell you, I never want to go through a situation like that again. NEVER, EVER, EVER!!! (Excuse the all caps and italicized boldface.) Not even as a reporter or editor.
Not just because of the ethical and professional lessons I learned regarding becoming emotionally invested in something like this, both personally and professionally, mentally and physically.
I never want to go through something as draining as that again. I’ve learned my lesson well.
Fast forward to 2021 and what happened the past few weeks at Nodaway Valley, with things starting when Burmeister retired from his teaching job (and with it, his coaching duties as well).
When news broke that new coaches had been hired, the rumor mill began spinning. Several of his former athletes, both basketball and cross country, caught wind and began a social media effort to ask for his reinstatement. Several parents and former athletes spoke at a school board meeting.
In the end, a compromise agreement was reached: Burmeister would continue to oversee the boys’ cross country program.
A statement, issued after the decision to hire back Burmeister, read in part: “Whether missed communication or misunderstandings the issues have now been resolved and we are ready to mend any hard feelings and get back to the task of working toward what is best for our student/athletes and begin the process of healing and uniting the communities.”
Before I go on, I want to make one thing very clear: This is not at all about whether I believe Burmeister was the better man for his old jobs. I want nothing to do with that argument.
Jeremy Blake, who was a highly successful assistant coach in several sports the last decade at Atlantic, I know will do an outstanding job as the Wolverines’ new boys’ basketball coach, and I am looking forward to the future Atlantic-Nodaway Valley meetings between him and the Trojans’ new coach, Derek Hall.
And make no mistake: There are certainly those in the Nodaway Valley community looking forward to a new start and some fresh blood. Blake will fit that bill well, I believe.
This is, however, about something that I just hope never has to happen anywhere else. What can and should change the next time a newly retired teacher and coach wants his/her old coaching jobs back.
Well, I guess that can be a topic for another time.
Because it’ll happen again – both what happened at North Scott in 2007 and just the past few weeks at Nodaway Valley. It could happen here. It happens more than you think. It happened just a stone’s throw down the road.
* * *
On a much brighter note:
If you’re a fan of Atlantic baseball and softball, I hope you had a chance Tuesday night to get to the ball games at the newly reopened fields.
I’ll write more about what happened at the opening night ceremonies in a future column, but it’s been a long time coming.
For what it’s worth, I actually enjoyed seeing the Trojans play at Griswold and at the Little League Complex. Both are fine facilities and they served well as “home away from home.” Griswold in particular has some nice facilities and Troy Nicklaus does a great job overseeing things.
But it’s great to get back home. As Dorothy Gale once said in “The Wizard of Oz,” “There’s no place like home!”