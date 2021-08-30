Welcome to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler, a quick and easy guide to creating restaurant quality meals and side dishes for you and your family to enjoy.
A staple on my mother's spice rack, McCormick Grill Mates Steak Seasoning is my go to when creating this simple but satisfying take on a classic Canadian steak house tradition. I was born in Upstate New York and lived just South of the continental city of Montreal, Canada. The Montreal deli Schwartz's is credited with the invention of the seasoning. Back in the 1940's and 50's Schwartz's broiler man named Morris "The Shadow" Sherman began adding the deli's smoked meat pickling spices to his own rib and liver steaks. Montreal Steak Seasoning is made of Coarse Salt, Black Pepper & Red Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Sunflower Oil and Paprika.
For most of us it's back to school time, so treat your family to a robust, but easy to make steak dinner served with a side of sauteed crimini mushrooms and red bell peppers. This dish is Keto friendly.
Steak Montreal
You will need:
6 tablespoons Safflower oil (has a milder taste than olive oil and a higher smoking point)
3 tablespoons butter
8 oz package crimini (baby portabella) mushrooms
1 large red bell pepper
1 small bunch fresh thyme (remove leaves from stems)
3 tablespoons McCormick Montreal Steak Seasoning
Two 8oz boneless ribeye steaks (you may substitute round steak) 1 1/2 inch thick
Be sure to take your steaks out of the fridge 1 to 1 & 1/2 hour before cooking, allowing them to reach room temperature, this is perfectly safe and is important in the cooking process as you don't want to put cold meat in the pan. Remove your steaks and rinse under cold water and pat dry with a paper towel.
In a bowl combine 4 tablespoons oil with 3 tablespoons McCormick seasoning
Gently rub both steaks gently with the oil/seasoning mixture. Open mushrooms from the package and remove any residual dirt with a dry paper towel. Destem your red bell pepper and remove the pith and seeds. Cut both vegetables into one inch square (country style) pieces and set aside.
Next, heat a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Quickly sear the meat for about 10 seconds on each side; remove from the skillet to a large plate.
Add three tablespoons butter to the hot skillet, allow the butter to sizzle and brown, then return to meat to the skillet and saute on each side for 5 minutes on each side. The outside of your steaks should be brown and crisp. Remove your steaks from the skillet and set aside to rest.
Add three tablespoons of oil to the pan and saute vegetables gently stirring until golden brown, then sprinkle with two tablespoons of chopped fresh thyme, Slice your steak into strips against the grain to guarantee tenderness. Serve over the saute of fresh mushrooms and peppers. (You may also garnish or top your steak with more fresh finely chopped thyme.
Next week we will explore a wonderful Italian classic: Pork Chop agrodolce, a sensational dinner that features an Italian Sweet and Sour Sauce made with peaches, balsamic vinegar, plump raisins and olive oil.
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French culinary tradition and has cooked as an Executive Chef for over 20 years. Serving as a Personal Chef, he has cooked for the Rock Band "KISS", "John Fogerty" and the "Kenny Chesney" Band. He now proudly calls Cass County and Atlantic, Iowa home.