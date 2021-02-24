An article published this past week in the Cedar Rapids Gazette made referenced to a possible leak of enrollment beds for the 2021-2022 school year.
Unofficially, this could have several ramifications for the Atlantic football team, which is on the bubble of classification lines for the next year.
One thing to remember: None of these classifications are final at this time. Many schools are still in the process of approving figures for the next school year, as it will affect surely much more than just sports, but total dollars coming into the school district.
With that in mind, it appears that Atlantic will be in Class 3A in the new six-class 11-man football heiarchy. The Trojans unofficially come in at No. 108, the smallest of the Class 3A schools and the “big school” side of the six classes.
If that holds true, Atlantic would likely play a schedule of teams like ADM, Ballard, Carroll, Creston/Orient-Macksburg, Gilbert, Harlan, North Polk and Saydel. Maybe as far east as Knoxville or as far north as Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City-Heelan.
But with a 9-11 enrollment of 322, it looks like Atlantic comes in at the very bottom of the 3A pool. Which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The Trojans were competitive the last time they played a Class 3A schedule, going 5-4 in 2017 before beginning a four-year run in Class 2A (with some Class 3A schools in non-district action).
But should the Trojans be placed in Class 2A, which is still a possibility, many of the teams they played this past fall might be back as district opponents – Clarinda, Red Oak and Shenandoah among them. Even in 3A, those three teams could still be non-district games.
While Atlantic has the potential to be successful in Class 3A against larger schools, take a look at the smallest school in the next class up: Perry.
The Chiefs have had their struggles, to say the very least, the past couple of years on the gridiron (and many other sports, for that matter). Last fall, they failed to score a single touchdown until the very last second of their final game. Almost their entire athletic program, I’m told, is apparently in a complete state of rebuild, and whether the Chiefs can compete with even low-end Class 4A teams the next couple of years remains to be seen. But when you could be playing teams like Carlisle, Council BLuffs Lewis Central, Dallas Center-Grmes, Glenwood, Norwalk, Winterset and so forth, it could be a bumpy ride.
As for other area schools, look for ACGC to remain in Class 1A; and AHSTW and Riverside to stick to Class A. Audubon, CAM, Exira-EHK and Griswold will remain their eight-man game selves.
* * *
It’s ironic that what I’m about to say comes just a day or two after the 500,000th U.S. death attributed to COVID-19 was reported this past week.
But I came across a Des Moines Register editorial from almost exactly one year ago, when the coronavirus was just starting to take root in Iowa and across the state.
By this time, several states had already taken severe action in an attempt to control and contain the virus that would sicken so many and kill hundreds of thousands of Americans.
At the time, the editorial board argued, it was the right time to cancel, so that the rate of infections and illnesses could be spread out over a longer period of time and preserve medical capacity.
In late February 2020, schools in some states were already canceling classes and switching to all-online. More pertinent to us in the sports world, some states had halted their post-season tournaments. The NCAA would, a few weeks later, call off its annual wrestling and basketball tournaments, and virtually every college and collegiate conference would cancel spring sports as classes switched to all-remote learning.
The editorial, then, questioned the decision by the Iowa High School Athletic Association to continue its boys’ state tournament, calling their decision to limit attendance for the championship games – restricted to family – a “half-measure.”
“To equate permission with prudence was wrong. The tournament should have been called off by at least midday Thursday,” the editorial stated.
The spring sports season went on to be postponed at first, then cancelled entirely, with summer baseball and softball hanging by a thread. In the end, those two sports did take place with reduced seasons, and with 90 percent of all teams completing their seasons.
Iowa has since been able to successfully play their fall and – to this point – winter sports seasons. The wrestling season was completed, with reduced attendance and mask requirements. Fans were required to comply, and the biggest issues were likely the masks slipping off of the nose; all that was needed in almost every case was just a friendly reminder that the mask needed to cover both the nose and mouth – except when eating or drinking, or if the athlete was actively competing. It appears the girls’ and boys’ basketball tournaments will go on without a hitch this time around, although likely with attendance restrictions as well.
Earlier this week, another sign that the Iowa high school sports world is continuing to adapt to COVID-19 was the announcement that the Drake Relays would be taking place. The format is modified, with one day of competition, protocols in place and other decisions yet to be made.
This is good news for our area athletes, especially those who still have a year or two left in high school but did not get to compete last year. Schools have already taken extraordinary steps to adapt and make sure their athletes remain safe and healthy, as well as their fans and opponents and their fans.
* * *
Atlantic High School sure has been a busy place lately for post-season basketball.
Monday night was the Trojan boys’ basketball post-season debut, a successful one as they turned back a tough Creston squad, 53-47, with some late free throws.
That was the first of at least three post-season games set to be taking place at Atlantic High School. Tonight, we’ll have someone at the Iowa Class 2A girls’ basketball regional final pitting AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley, in a battle that promises to match up several of southeast Iowa’s best players. The Lady Vikes have Kailey Jones and the two Claires, Denning and Harris, whilst the Wolverines have the third-leading scorer in all classes in Maddie DeVeaux and one of the top rebounders in Lexi Shike.
A Class 2A boys substate final is planned for Saturday, with AHSTW possibly one of the teams; as I write this, the fourth-ranked Vikings had yet to play Treynor in their district final, the two teams having split this post-season.
Atlantic was originally listed as a substate final site for Class 3A on Monday, March 1. The Trojans would have to be eliminated but there’s a good chance that game could be moved. Coach Jeff Ebling has his team playing well right now and they played the Rams very well the second meeting on their home court, and with Skyler Handlos sidelined due to injury.
In any case, Atlantic hosting several post-season games shows what excellent facilities we have and the great work of activities director Andrew Mitchell and his staff. The school’s central location between Des Moines and Council Bluffs also makes it ideal as a true neutral site for regional and substate games.
So a big shout out. I’m sure a lot of people agree that we’re fortunate that year after year, Atlantic has such hard-working officials and are so welcoming.