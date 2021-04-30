“The fear of human opinion disables; trusting in God protects you from that.”
-Proverbs 29:25 (MSG version)
“What will people think?” “What should I do, Lord?” Which of these questions is more of a driving force in the decisions you make? Be honest with yourself. How often do the opinions of others influence you more than the guiding force of the Holy Spirit? Let me try one last time. When was the last time you said, posted or did something that you knew would bring God glory yet others would mock, roll their eyes at or even slander you?
We are all more guilty of this than we might imagine. We love the approval of others and we often will go to great lengths to get it. And if you’re reading this thinking, “I really don’t care what others think” then you might actually care the most about what others think. After all this has been a challenge from the beginning. Think of the dilemma in which Pontius Pilate found himself. The people were chanting for him to have Jesus crucified although Pilate found no charge against Jesus to warrant such a sentence. I also sense there was something deep inside Pilate that was curious as to whether Jesus was who He said He was. Yet, Pilate still ultimately came with the verdict of death to appease the crowds.
We aren’t much different than Pilate at times. We will say, post, tweet, snap and do things for man’s approval even though it may, in a sense, crucify Jesus all over again. And though it’s nice to have approval can I lovingly remind you that it’s most important what God thinks of you. In case you’ve forgotten, God adores you. God loves you so much that the most extreme measures imaginable were taken so that you might come into a relationship with Him. In a time and nation that so desperately wants the approval of man, let’s be reminded first of God’s love for us and seek to glorify Him above all else, even if it means losing a “friend,” “follower,” or costs us a few “likes.”