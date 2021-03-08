March 8 marks one year since the first cases of COVID-19 were found in Iowa.
Since then, we have lost more than half-a-million friends and family members from across the country to this deadly virus. To put that number in perspective, that equals nearly two-thirds of the population of Iowa’s 3rd District, which includes a 16-county stretch from Des Moines to Council Bluffs.
This pandemic has cost hundreds of thousands of Iowans their jobs – some of whom have left the workforce all together – and put undue and unexpected burdens on hard-working families and small businesses that were already struggling to make ends meet.
It has been more difficult than usual for many people to find a job this year as millions of Americans were collecting unemployment benefits at this height of this pandemic. And, it was nearly impossible to find proper and affordable child care here in Iowa, putting extra strain on everyone.
Meanwhile, fewer customers walked into the brick-and-mortar businesses on Main Street that keep our small towns bustling and our favorite bars and restaurants sat empty.
It has been a long and frustrating year for many, which is why I chose to support the American Rescue Plan. The plan sends $1,400 to Iowans in need and will dramatically increase our efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines quickly and efficiently to all corners of our state.
It will improve mitigation efforts to prevent the spread of the virus in our schools, and set up vaccination clinics in the most hard-to-reach rural communities to support those who face challenges accessing vaccination sites.
I went one step further to ensure even our most rural communities have access to vaccines in a timely manner, when I joined my congressional colleagues from Iowa in sending a letter to the Biden Administration, urging them to send the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is easily transportable and only requires one dose, to rural areas.
In addition to the money that will be used support vaccination and COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plan strategically allocates billions of dollars to our state government, our local governments, and our schools to ensure we close budget shortfalls and allow these essential services to operate safely.
I've heard from mayors and county officials from across Southwest Iowa about how COVID-19 has hurt their budgets, putting public works and first responders at risk of cuts without this legislation. I'm proud to secure this funding to help keep Iowa's communities on their feet.
While President Joe Biden recently announced every American should have access to the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May, this crisis isn’t over yet and it won’t be until everyone is vaccinated and our economy have caught up with where they should be.
That’s why the American Rescue Plan provides billions of dollars for emergency rental assistance, homeowners assistance and homelessness funding. It also sets aside $100 million for rural renters and $100 million to provide housing counseling to renters and homeowners, which are two priorities I fought for in the House Financial Services Committee.
Current unemployment benefits are also extended under the plan, providing an extra $400 from the federal government through August. These benefits will be extended to gig and self-employed workers, and to those who have been receiving unemployment benefits for longer than 26 weeks.
I’ve heard some claim that only a tiny fraction of the American Rescue Plan is going to help with defeating this virus and dealing with its economic fallout. But that is simply not true. From hundreds of billions for COVID-19 mitigation and vaccination rollout, to direct relief for millions of Americans through these programs I’ve described above, misleading math doesn’t erase what’s going to be in this bill for you as soon as it becomes law.
As we move forward, I will continue working to deliver solutions that will protect Iowa families and support them as we get our communities back on their feet.