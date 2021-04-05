The founders of Atlantic created a beautiful city park that I believe has been an underused asset in my lifetime. Over the years there have been festivals and events, people played cards, met friends and just relaxed there. Of course, one shouldn’t overlook the importance of the cabin at the park that attracted families during the Christmas season.
Ten years ago, a group of people got together and decided that the park would be a great place to have a farmer’s market. There was plenty of shade, parking was available, it was within walking distance of many homes and it was just a natural gathering place for our town. Produce in the Park was born to promote local entrepreneurship ranging from farming to crafts. From its infancy PIP, as we call, it has worked hard to promote vegetables, food, plants and crafts that are produced within approximately thirty miles of Atlantic.
There are a number of small farms in the area that grow food for people to eat. Many people selling at PIP are families who are working together to earn extra income. Farm families that wish to make a living caring for the land, craftspeople operating small businesses like soap and jewelry making, bakers wanting to share their excellent baking skills, they all gather at City Park to share their wares and skills. Every week vendors have been showcased in the paper to give a name and a face to these enterprising people.
Last year was my last year to participate in this weekly event. I don’t produce as many vegetables as I used to and have switched to selling greenhouse plants from the farm. Over the years as a vendor my question has been “where are the people?” The public support for this weekly event during the summer and fall has been pretty weak. The return on investment for all the time and effort that goes into the market is quite minimal. There have been weeks that I looked at the hours I put in loading and unloading the car, setting up my table and being present for two hours more as a community service than an opportunity to make money. That does not keep one in business for long. While some vendors do a fairly decent business, others have come and gone because they did not see money coming in to make their effort worth it. Supporting farmers markets is viable economic activity that needs to be supported. Growing vegetables, making soap or baking breads is not a hobby for vendors, it is a source of income and they need support.
The board has gone further to make PIP more than a farmers market. They have included other aspects of the community to create a space where people look forward to gathering. The Parks and Recreation staff, the County Conservation Board, the Nishna Valley YMCA come weekly to set up learning experiences and game playing. Guest chefs take time to create tasty nibbles out of the produce sold by the vendors. Musicians come to share their talents and grace the market with their singing and instrumental playing from bagpipes to guitars. There have been food vendors of pizza, coffee, sandwiches and smoked meats present to feed the hungry bellies.
Produce in the Park has expanded the opportunity for consumers to buy locally. Harvest Market, Christmas Pop-Up Market, Valentine’s Market and Spring Celebration that happened this past weekend have all been created to keep our local dollars local. When one buys from a local vendor, that vendor spends the money locally at retail stores, gas stations and for entertainment. Even though these are small businesses, they are the backbone of Atlantic along with main street retail and factory jobs.
I have participated in Produce in the Park from the beginning and have appreciated what the volunteers do to make the market happen. There is now a coordinator, Brigham Hoegh along with her excellent volunteers who continue to make the market happen. During this past year of COVID-19, they have made it possible for the vendors of PIP to continuing selling their products.
I encourage all to make a special effort this coming growing season to visit the market and buy local. Talk to the farmer who raised the food, the baker who baked the goods and the craftsperson who made the products they sell. Find out who they are and why they do what they do. There might not be items you want but give the market a chance- you may be surprised.