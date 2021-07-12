After taking a cold shower at 11 p.m., July 3, I called the emergency hot line for Camblin Plumbing and Heating in Atlantic, at 11:55 p.m. I did not get an immediate answer, but was assured by a recording that I would soon be contacted. Within a few minutes I was contacted by the person "on call," Dave Harris, who
has been to our home for a variety of repairs in recent years. I explained the problem. He told me several things to check to insure that we would be safe until he could arrive early Sunday morning and evaluate the situation.
He called and said he was on his way at 7:30 Sunday morning. After evaluating the task at hand he left to seek out a replacement heater and someone to assist him. He soon returned with Bret Holtz's pickup with a new water heater. In short order, the old heater was loaded and the new one moved to our basement. Dave then began the process to move the new heater into position and begin the connection process.
By 10:17 a.m., Sunday the new heater was in and heating water. The purpose for relating this experience goes beyond the repair that was performed. Rather the more important one is using local resources around us. I encourage you to consider seeking out you needs here before traveling down the highway to another source.