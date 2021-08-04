Before I start my long-awaited few days out of the office for vacation, a few things on my mind to talk about:
- A lot has been said about the trades last week of several Chicago Cubs icons, players that were instrumental in a playoff dynasty that included that long-awaited World Series championship five years ago
Gone were Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez. Baez went to the New York Mets, Bryant (the National League’s MVP in 2016) is now a San Francisco Giant, and Rizzo was dealt to the New York Yankees.
A few lesser-known names but still key pieces in the recent surge of success are also gone, but the end result is quite clear: This was a housecleaning of epic proportions.
Then again,anyone hoping that that ol’ late-summertime magic will be returning is likely fooling themselves.
A 51-56 record, after Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the Washington Nationals, is part of a recent downward spiral. Eleven straight loses to end the first half of the season, just as Milwaukee started its hot streak, pretty much has sealed the Cubs’ fate – even before the All-Star break – and fans were soon hearing the old taunt from their foes: “Wait ‘til next year!”
Jed Hoyer is the man tasked with overhauling and retooling the roster, and he had a hand in the overhaul six years ago that turned the Cubs into a NL Central Division powerhouse.
It seems that with the young prospects that Hoyer and the rest in the front office picked up, plans are already being made for the off-season. Again, with the Cubs not likely to reach the post-season this year, it makes sense to start the process of planning for 2022 and beyond.
- Because of me being expected to assist with the Cass County Fair, I didn’t really get a chance to take my days out of the office during the new Family Week, as started by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Family Week is basically what it implies: A week where coaches and players have no contact with each other and no organized activities are allowed on or off campus. Relax, refresh and recall the great highlights of the past school year, before getting back to work this week.
I’ve seen several friends and contacts on social media post their vacation photos, and I hope they and their families had a great time. (All while staying safe, natch!)
I think this will be a benefit to the athletes, families and communities. It’ll mean some changes and getting used to them. Next year, for instance, the baseball and softball seasons will overlap some with the end of the spring sports seasons, meaning some juggling for some athletes. But once we get used to it, I’m sure things will run very smoothly.
- It’s hard to tell at this point where we’ll be three weeks from now with the rising cases in COVID-19, particularly the Delta variant.
In Iowa, the situation would probably need to be far worse than the current situation is – and make no mistake, it’s not good – for any changes to the fall sports schedule to happen. Camps are taking place this week and next week teams will begin their first day of practice.
That said, I would not be surprised if there are at least blips on the radar, where some teams have to go into quarantine and shut down for a short time because of COVID exposure. Much like last year. Will masks be required at games, and will there be attendance restrictions? Perhaps, but those will likely be local decisions, or perhaps conference decisions.
The good news is that with 70 percent of the United States population having at least one shot, this may be one of the breaks needed to push back the Delta variant, and even buy time for better vaccines to come into play.
Fingers crossed that the situation improves. It may be a bumpy ride at least in the short term.
* Well, the great conference shakeup is on, and the obituary for the Big 12 Conference has been written.
It seems to me that the reason for Oklahoma and Texas departing their longtime home isn’t so much the chance at increased competition – and face it, it will step up big time in the SEC – as it is the opportunity to snub their noses at their soon-to-be former conference mates.
And it’s not that Iowa State is fast emerging as a team they’d best play their best football or get beat even.
I get that Kansas and some of the other teams (at least in football) aren’t necessarily national championship contenders right now, but face it: They deserve a little bit of respect as well. Their players are working just as hard and putting in time and effort in becoming a better team.
So they might be champing at the bit as they look forward to top-level games each week on ESPN.
They may soon find themselves going from the penthouse to a decidedly lower-grade team.
We’ll see.