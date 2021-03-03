Visiting Indianola High School on Monday for Atlantic’s Iowa Class 3A substate final game, I wonder how many stopped by the trophy case to see the memorial set up for the best player the Indians have ever produced?
I do remember the news of Chris Street’s tragic death some 28 years ago in Iowa City. It was a shock wave felt across the state. The testimonials from his friends, teammates and most bitter rivals on just how he was a great player and person who refused to be intimidated, who never backed down from a challenge and would make you fight to earn everything on the court until the very end were very heartening to see.
But the game they came back in a week later, after his funeral, was something special.
I don’t remember too much about that matchup with Michigan State, but rallying from 15 points down in the last 3-1/2 minutes to beat Michigan State on the road is something special. Players reportedly felt that a spirit – the spirit of Chris Street – was with them, as though he were urging them on.
I also don’t remember too much about the Hawkeyes’ first home game since Street’s death, except that Carver Hawkeye Arena was packed to capacity. This, despite the Hawkeyes being huge underdogs to eventual national runner-up Michigan. The Hawkeyes ratcheted up their play level and – as one sportswriter put it – played as though they were all Chris Street in an eventual 88-80 victory.
After the final horn sounded, everybody stormed the court and it was a celebration unlike any other. It was almost as if they showed on live TV the celebration and then a slow fade in of Chris Street’s face superimposed over the partying that went on for I’m sure hours.
Looking at the display case, a lot of photos and memorabilia remains behind. The photos show just how gutty and dynamic this young man was, and how beloved he was by his teammates ... and, I’m sure, the Indianola community. And how much that legacy remains, going on 30 years after his death.
I’m sure the only high school students who intimately know who Chris Street was and what he stood for and have seen him play – that being in videos – are likely from Indianola. Hey, this year’s senior class was born 10 years after he died. Some of the coaches at our area schools weren’t even born yet or were very young.
But yet, I ask every high school student who may be reading this to look Chris Street up on YouTube, and look at the videos and see a very special young player who died much too young.
* * *
I’m not sure what to make of the recent announcement by several Central Iowa Metropolitan League schools to depart the league and form a new conference.
The Des Moines Register reported earlier this week that the Marshalltown School District had sent a letter to the superintendents and athletic directors of the CIML announcing the school’s plans to withdraw from the conference, with the understanding that other schools follow suit.
Nine other schools would follow suit: Ames, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Ottumwa and the five Des Moines public schools (East, Hoover, Lincoln, North and Roosevelt).
That would leave nine schools in the newly-reformed CIML (or whatever they’d call themselves). Surprise, surprise, they’re the nine suburban schools and likely the most successful schools in the state: Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial, Johnston, Southeast Polk, Urbandale, Waukee, Waukee Northwest (to open this fall), West Des Moines Dowling and West Des Moines Valley.
Winning percentage – the Fort Dodge Messenger this week reported a winning percentage of 16.5% from 2015-2020 in seven major sports (volleyball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, baseball and softball) – is a driver, as are resources. The bigger, suburban schools continue to get all the spoils, and the gap continues to widen.
It just seemed like not so long ago, things were fairly even. There was a time in my adult lifetime (about 30 years ago) where – while they certainly didn’t win all the state championships – East and Lincoln (at least) were fairly successful, if not at least competitive with schools across the state, including their then-suburban counterparts. Remember that in 1991, Johnston was a fairly small Class 3A school and Waukee had not that long ago moved to Class 2A as far as football classes went, and neither were nearly as successful as they are now.
What happened along the way was likely just explosive growth of the suburbs. Ankeny, then Johnston, Urbandale and Waukee, doubled, tripled and quadrupled in size and new resources became available. Des Moines proper, meantime, remained stagnant.
So I don’t know the answer to this one. Sometimes, you’ve got to reformulate the conferences to maintain competitive balance and values, but eventually, you’d be winding up playing the suburban schools at some point in the post-season.
We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but right now, it appears that competitive balance is a major issue in Iowa amongst the largest, metro-sized schools.
But it’s also been at issue with even smaller schools. I’ll leave it at that.
* * *
The Big Ten Conference is stacked.
Who would have thought that by the first week of March, three teams would be in the top 5 of the Associated Press’ men’s rankings? And that Iowa, with its 18-7 record, would be ranked fifth in the March 1 poll?
It’s apparent that an impressive win over Ohio State over the weekend did the trick. (Did we tell you that the Buckeyes were ranked seventh?)
I’ll say again: Anybody who thought Iowa would breeze through its schedule, even with the talent they have, and yes they’re loaded as they’ve ever been, is either crazy or naive.
Good luck to anyone who will face a Big Ten school in the NCAA men’s tourney coming up in a few weeks.