“For just as through the disobedience of the one man (Adam) the many were made sinners, so also through the obedience of the one man (Jesus) the many will be made righteous.”
-Romans 5:19
I recently heard it said, “You are what you contemplate.” Since hearing this idea I believe it to be truer all the time. As I read these words written to the Romans, I can’t help but contemplate to which “many” you may belong. On one hand, Adam’s sin fractured the world and made us sinners. Yet, on the other hand, Jesus’ death and resurrection made many righteous. Though we were made sinners by Adam’s disobedience, we can be made righteous through Jesus’ obedience by grace through faith. If you have not yet received this free gift offered to us through Jesus Christ, you are of the many still in sin. I’d invite you to humbly accept God’s gift of salvation by grace through faith so that you can be of the many made righteous.
Yet, I wonder what you most contemplate after the dust settles. Do you mostly think of your sinfulness? Do you mostly rest on your performance? Or do you mostly think of God’s grace and Jesus’ act of love resulting in obedience to death on a cross. Where is your focus? For me, it’s easy to beat myself up over my sinfulness. It’s easy for me to feel the weight of my unworthiness. It’s easy for me to focus on my disobedience. I don’t enjoy this but it’s part of being pessimistic. Thus, it’s easy for me to get down spiritually. Although conviction isn’t all bad, it should cause us to lay these things at the Cross in repentance, and move on. It should cause us to begin to think less of our failures and inadequacies and more on the victory and abundance in Jesus. So what do you most contemplate?
Let’s pray to have hearts and minds set more on Jesus and less on us. Let’s contemplate the beauty and power of the Good News of Jesus Christ more than our own brokenness. Let’s ask the Holy Spirit for an eternal perspective that lifts high the Name above all names. It’s then that we will experience fullness of joy.