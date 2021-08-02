Have you ever wanted to learn about another country? Host an exchange student and learn about their culture while they learn about the American culture. These kids are so excited to have their American dream come true. They come fully insured and with their own spending money. My name is John Olerich and I am an International Exchange Coordinator for EF, Education First. There are 250+ students still looking for their American home for this coming school year. There are a lot of great young adults looking for a place to call home. Just like your family is different from other families, so are they. Some students seek a busy family that is on the go, while others are the laid back eat meals together and enjoy the conversation type. No matter what type of family you are, there is a student out there that would fit in to your home. Unlike some coordinators, I want to find the family and get to know them first so that they can be matched to a student. This is different as some coordinators like to pick a student and then drop them into your family without trying to find commonalities between the student and the host family.
Hosting is easy to do; provide a stable bed for the student, be sure they have a way to and from school, and provide three meals a day plus snacks. They come with their own insurance and spending money. They have students from Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Japan, Korea, France, and more for countries. EF screens both the students coming and the families wanting to host to be sure that everything is on the mark. Our family has hosted with this program for nine years now and we have welcomed 14 exchange students here in that time. Everyone of them is a family member to me and I know that I have a new family abroad any time I would like to visit.
Who’s ready to jump on board and find out more information about hosting an exchange student? There is no commitment in asking questions. Feel free to contact me through a call, text, or email at 712-790-0811 or olerichs@efexchangeyear.org Can’t wait to hear from you!