“This is indeed the will of my Father, that all who see the Son and believe in Him may have eternal life; and I will raise them up on the last day.”
-John 6:40
Are you doing the Lord’s will? How do you know? These two questions often come into my mind and consequently can dominate my prayer life. We all want to do the Lord’s will. We want to get it right in this life. We want to do the work God has put us here to do. We want to use the gifts God has given us to use. But let’s get to the heart of the Lord’s will for all of us. The centerpiece of God’s will for all of us is that we believe in Him and may have eternal life. Of all the things God wills for us to do, front and center is believing in Him so that we can spend eternity in His presence.
If we get all the other things right but do not believe, we have not fulfilled the Lord’s will for us. We can use our gifts for His glory and accomplish all that He’s given us to do, but if we don’t believe it was for nothing. Fulfilling the Lord’s will starts with believing in Jesus the Christ. All the other things are just the icing on the cake. They are the things many of the people in our lives will notice first and perhaps most, but underneath all the fluff is our belief in God. Let’s remember to keep the main thing the main thing. First and most of all, God’s will for us is to believe in Him and the One He sent. This is what leads us into eternal life. Don’t fret the details as they will work themselves out and probably matter far less than what we’d care to admit.
The next time you pray, “thy will be done, on earth as it is in Heaven,” know that at the heart of this line we’ve fallen in love with is believing in the Triune God. Let our minds, hearts and souls marinate in belief and we’ll see the icing begin to form.