It was great to get back to the Iowa high school state track meet.
It was great seeing the stands (nearly) full, to hear the cheering for athletes and support for Iowa high school athletes.
The Iowa high school state track meet, which is run co-ed and one of the few of its kind, has the reputation of being one of the most exciting and most well-attended state championship events of its kind.
It was easy to see why.
Despite occasional weather interference – more than a couple of times there was heavy downpours, coming right in the middle of events – officials ran the event smoothly and seamlessly, going from one event to the next. Athletes were ready when asked, and the competition was intense.
Initially, attendance was going to be limited to just two tickets per participating athlete, and masks were going to be required. But just days before the event, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, along with Drake University, changed their plan ... although sessions would continue to be split.
I think this in the end seemed to work out very well, putting classes 2A and 3A together for the morning half and classes 1A and 4A together for the second half.
For me, too, this was a chance to take photos for not only the News-Telegraph (and our sister paper, the Audubon County Advocate Journal), but help out some friends across the state. One colleague had sporting events of his own to cover and was unable to make any of the three days, while another had a son getting married.
So I was happy to help out.
The only hiccup I had was Friday morning, when my camera failed me. Apparently, during Thursday night's session the camera became water-logged after I couldn't escape a heavy downpour with my camera. (This despite trying to tuck my camera – even with some plastic covering over it – in my shirt to keep it from getting wet.
I had to come all the way back to Atlantic to get another camera. I managed to pick things up in the middle of the afternoon class 1A-4A session, right around the 4x200-meter relays.
I hear tell there were some other media outlets that had some camera issues as well, thanks to rain and moisture getting into the camera.
When we do replace this camera – and we will – I think I'm going to buy one of those covers, which you can use to cover the body of the camera when you know you might be outside in the rain.
It might get used only a couple of times – if that – a year, but for $20 (from some of the good ones I've seen on Amazon), it's good low-cost insurance, and may save you from either begging other outlets to loan you their equipment or hastily buy a $500 camera outfit that you might not be able to afford right now or might not like.
Only regret I have is not visiting more with some of the athletes and their parents, both from Atlantic and other places I've worked. It was just so busy and time wouldn't allow it, and before long those athletes are seniors and no longer a part of your daily life.
Especially now that we're on what I hope is the back end of the pandemic, and that the things taken for granted we didn't get just one year ago. The chance not only to cover sports, but to be with friends both old and new.
How time flies.
Now, we're on to high school baseball and softball.
* * *
I know there are some people frustrated over Major League Baseball's extra-innings "international" rule, which places a runner at second base to start the inning.
This, after the Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals game over the weekend went into a 10th inning with a scoreless tie. Cardinal starting pitcher Adam Wainwright pitching a seven-strikeout, one-hit gem, while the Cubs bullpen – while giving up six hits – was just as effective and kept the Cards off the scoreboard.
Neither the Cardinals nor the Cubs gave up a run in the first nine innings, before starting the 10th with runners at second. This opened the door for the Cubbies in the top half of the inning, as Javier Baez clocked a two-run, 424-foot home run to near dead center off Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos.
St. Louis responded with Nolan Arenado's sac fly to deep center in the bottom of the 10th but could do nothing else, and Chicago went home with a 2-1 victory. The Cubs had not a single baserunner get past first base before the 10th; Wainwright was pitching that well in his eight innings of work.
The rule itself – which went into effect at the MLB level last year – has been around for some time in a number of sub-MLB leagues, as well as in AAU and some high school and college games, and in softball, purportedly to hasten the end of games.
I guess for me, I'm kind of on the fence about the "international" rule. I can see both sides of it: Just like in the lower levels, this can work to hasten the end of games, preserve the bullpen and force the coaches to think "strategy" and put a premium on both pitching and defense in those extra games.
Plus, it forces you to "make hay while the sun shines," to use an old cliche. St. Louis had far more chances to score, but yet failed to get the job done in regulation, including a bases-loaded chance in the seventh.
Then again, the big arguments for not having the international rule seem to center integrity of the game, the psychology of pitching, and potential outstanding pitching efforts being wasted. A few might point at Wainwright – who, remember, did not pitch in the fateful 10th inning – as an example, and that his outstanding effort should have been rewarded with a win.
But even then, none of that should have been on Wainwright. But rather on the Cards' offense that simply didn't get the job done when they had the chance.