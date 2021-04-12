I am from Exira Iowa and I was one of the guys on the Korean Honor Flight out of Omaha. I decided I was going to see everything I could when we got there. When we were there, they took us to the Korean Memorial first. It and the Lincoln and Vietnam are in kind of a triangle so I walked down to the Lincoln Memorial with some other guys. But when I wanted to go down to the Vietnam I had to go by myself. Walking down I decided to go for the middle. When I got there, there was one guy there and he was scrolling down the right side. He said that he was his commander in Vietnam. When I asked where he was from, he smiled and said Elk Horn. He went to the same church as our son's family and he had seen us there with them. When I found out he had emphysema and was on oxygen a volunteer had brought him down in a wheelchair. When I found out that volunteer helping him was a 9-year-old Vietnam kid his parents had put him in a boat and took him to Thailand and they made their way to DC, USA where he had grown up and earned two degrees and volunteered to help us vets. I thought that story should be told. Richard Andersen was a helicopter pilot in Vietnam and Korea. He is gone now. A nice guy. They called him Dustoff. Richard Anderson served two tours of duty as a medical evacuation pilot with the medical corps in Vietnam using the call sign Dustoff. He served 27 years with the final rank of Lieutenant colonel. His commander was Major Charles Kelly. He was given credit for the Dustoff name and also the evacuation policy. That was if there was wounded on the ground you went in and got them out no matter what condition it was. It was U.S., South Vietnam or North Vietnam. That is what got him killed. He went in when he was warned to stay away and got shot through the heart. He was born in Georgia in 1925 and joined the army at 15, lying about his age. Vietnam was his third war. He was thought to be the only one to wear the Combat Infantry Man Badge. As well as Army Aviator and Parachutist Wings. He also had a silver star. The U.S. posthumously awarded Kelly the Distinguished Service Cross, while the South Vietnamese gave him the Cross of Gallantry and National Order of Vietnam, their highest decoration. His successor was Captain Patrick Brody who ran things the same way. He was awarded the Medal of Honor. Them were some great guys. I learned all of that from that Honor Flight.
When they signed the Korean cease fire I was on the south side of the Em Jim River and the north side of the 38th parallel in Korea. That was the 27th of July, 1953. I always have a drink that day, maybe two. Those Honor Flights have been a great thing!