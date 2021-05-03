Agrees with O'Brien's column
Atlantic
I think Denise O'Brien was spot on with her (column) last week. Our country has becoming so selfish and self-centered that we don't always think about the other people. Those children who are coming here are leaving terrible, terrible circumstances. A parent would have to be desperate to send a children so far from home, alone, in order to try to see that they could maybe continue their life and live to be grown up. I think we should do all we can to help. Thank you.